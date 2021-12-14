 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

13.12.2021 | position paper

FDA warning montelukast 03.2020—Statement of the Austrian working group of pediatric pulmonology and allergology

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MB BCh Anna Zschocke, Prim. Priv. Lect. Dr. Fritz Horak, Univ. Prof. Dr. Ernst Eber, Prim. Univ. Prof. Mag. Dr. Thomas Frischer, Prim. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Burkhardt Simma, Dr. Wolfgang Stetzl, Prim. Univ. Prof. Dr. Josef Riedler, Univ. Prof. Dr Zsolt Szépfalusi, MBA Univ. Prof. Dr. Angela Zacharasiewicz
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Montelukast, a leukotriene receptor antagonist (LTRA) has been approved for use in Europe since 1998. Indications for use (from the age of 6 months) include mild to moderate asthma, seasonal allergic rhinitis with asthma, and the prevention of exercise-induced asthma episodes. The psychiatric side effects of montelukast have been known for the last 10 years; in the case of such symptoms benefits and risks should be considered. Due to potential life-threatening psychiatric adverse events, particularly suicide, a black box warning was issued. In this statement the Austrian working group of pediatric pulmonology and allergology advises that treatment with montelukast should be started only after critical evaluation. Treatment should be stopped on the occurrence of any neuropsychiatric side effects.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1731.0