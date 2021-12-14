FDA warning montelukast 03.2020—Statement of the Austrian working group of pediatric pulmonology and allergology

Summary

Montelukast, a leukotriene receptor antagonist (LTRA) has been approved for use in Europe since 1998. Indications for use (from the age of 6 months) include mild to moderate asthma, seasonal allergic rhinitis with asthma, and the prevention of exercise-induced asthma episodes. The psychiatric side effects of montelukast have been known for the last 10 years; in the case of such symptoms benefits and risks should be considered. Due to potential life-threatening psychiatric adverse events, particularly suicide, a black box warning was issued. In this statement the Austrian working group of pediatric pulmonology and allergology advises that treatment with montelukast should be started only after critical evaluation. Treatment should be stopped on the occurrence of any neuropsychiatric side effects.