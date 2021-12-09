Reproductive outcomes after bariatric surgery in women

Summary

The presence of obesity may significantly influence female fertility through various mechanisms. Impairment of the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis in obese women may induce anovulation and infertility. Obesity may have an effect on women’s spontaneous and assisted conception rates, increased miscarriage rates, premature labor, stillbirth and perinatal risks, and menstrual irregularity. It has been suggested that weight loss improves reproductive outcomes due to fertility amelioration and an improvement in menstrual irregularity and ovulation. It is still not known which weight reduction procedures (changes in lifestyle, pharmacological management or bariatric intervention) result in optimal outcome on infertility. Currently, bariatric surgery is defined as the best available method for the management of obesity and its associated diseases.

We have analyzed literature facts about effects of bariatric surgery on the function of the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) and sexual dysfunction in obesity and pregnancy in obesity. Immediate positive effects of bariatric surgery are evident at the moment, while for long-term outcomes more prolonged follow-up investigations should be done.