CDC25c expression in patients with myelofibrosis is associated with stronger myeloproliferation and shorter overall survival

Summary

Background Cell division cycle 25c ( CDC25c ) is a gene coding a phosphatase controlling entry into mitosis upon activation through Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1) and serves as a key regulator of cell division. The CDC25c was reported to be dysregulated in some malignant diseases, but its role in myelofibrosis has not yet been elucidated.

Methods We have retrospectively investigated CDC25c mRNA expression in bone marrow aspirates of 43 patients with myelofibrosis (28 primary [PMF] and 15 secondary myelofibrosis [SMF]) and 12 controls.

Results CDC25c mRNA expression did not significantly differ between PMF, SMF and controls (median ∆CT 3.08 vs 2.86 vs 2.29 for PMF, SMF and controls, respectively; P = 0.162). Patients presenting with higher CDC25c mRNA expression were of older age ( P = 0.037), had statistically significantly higher white-blood-cells ( P = 0.017), larger liver size ( P = 0.022), higher absolute neutrophil ( P = 0.010), monocyte ( P = 0.050), basophil ( P = 0.012), and eosinophil counts ( P = 0.013). Patients presenting with high CDC25c mRNA expression had statistically significantly inferior overall survival compared to low CDC25c expression group (HR = 2.99; P = 0.049). Median overall survival was not reached in patients with low and was 44 months in patients with high CDC25c expression.