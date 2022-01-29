 Skip to main content
28.01.2022 | consensus report Open Access

Updated Austrian treatment algorithm in HER2+ metastatic breast cancer

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Assoz. Prof. PD Dr. Rupert Bartsch, PD Dr. Simon Peter Gampenrieder, PD Dr. Gabriel Rinnerthaler, Univ. Prof. Dr. Edgar Petru, OA Dr. Daniel Egle, Prim. Univ. Prof. Dr. Andreas Petzer, Assoz. Prof. PD Dr. Marija Balic, OÄ Dr. Ursula Pluschnig, OA Dr. Thamer Sliwa, Univ. Prof. Dr. Christian Singer
Ergänzende Inhalte
Wichtige Hinweise

Supplementary Information

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-021-01987-9) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

A group of Austrian breast cancer specialists met in December 2020 to establish a comprehensive clinical benefit-risk profile of available HER2-targeted therapies based on recent data and to develop an updated treatment algorithm by consensus over several months in 2021. A total of four scenarios were developed in which treatment strategies appropriate for specific patient profiles were evaluated. Consensus was established by detailed discussions of each scenario and by reaching full consensus.

