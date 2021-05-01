 Skip to main content
30.04.2021 | short report Open Access

Clinical risk factors for recurrence of pelvic organ prolapse after primary native tissue prolapse repair

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Associate Professor Barbara Bodner-Adler, Klaus Bodner, Greta Carlin, Oliver Kimberger, Julian Marschalek, Heinz Koelbl, Wolfgang Umek
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Objective

To define potential risk factors for recurrence of prolapse.

Methods

This short report included all women who presented with recurrence of prolapse as well as without any recurrence signs after a vaginal approach of native tissue prolapse repair at an urogynecological center in Austria.

Results

A total of 124 recurrence cases and 64 women with no signs of recurrence after their index prolapse surgery were included. Multivariate analysis identified advanced preoperative POP‑Q stage (pelvic organ prolapse-quantification) as an independent risk factor for postoperative recurrence of prolapse (p = 0.045).

Conclusion

Initial proper preoperative counseling is of particular importance to modulate patients’ expectations after prolapse surgery.

