Clinical risk factors for recurrence of pelvic organ prolapse after primary native tissue prolapse repair

Summary

Objective To define potential risk factors for recurrence of prolapse.

Methods This short report included all women who presented with recurrence of prolapse as well as without any recurrence signs after a vaginal approach of native tissue prolapse repair at an urogynecological center in Austria.

Results A total of 124 recurrence cases and 64 women with no signs of recurrence after their index prolapse surgery were included. Multivariate analysis identified advanced preoperative POP‑Q stage (pelvic organ prolapse-quantification) as an independent risk factor for postoperative recurrence of prolapse ( p = 0.045).