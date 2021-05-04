Diabetic foot complications—lessons learned from real-world data derived from a specialized Austrian hospital

Summary

Background Diabetic foot complications, one of the most severe late complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus, are associated with a tremendous personal and financial burden. In order to drive the prevention of diabetic foot complications forward and facilitate early detection and personalized screening of high-risk patients, longitudinal studies are needed to identify risk factors associated with diabetic foot complications in large patient datasets.

Methods This is a retrospective cohort study on 3002 patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus aged ≥ 18 years without prior foot complications. The data were collected between 2006 and 2017 in an Austrian hospital department specialized for diabetic patients. In addition to a univariate Cox regression analysis, multivariate Cox regression models were established to identify independent risk factors associated with diabetic foot complications and adjust for potential confounders.

Results We observed a total of 61 diabetic foot complications in 3002 patients. In the multivariate Cox regression model, significant risk factors (hazard ratio, 95% confidence interval) for foot complications were age at diagnosis > 70 years (3.39, 1.33–8.67), male gender (2.55, 1.42–4.55), neuropathy (3.03, 1.74–5.27), peripheral arterial disease (3.04, 1.61–5.74), hypertension > 10 years after diagnosis (2.32, 1.09–4.93) and HbA1c > 9% (2.44, 1.02–5.83).