03.12.2021 | original article Open Access

Association between inflammatory biomarkers and acute respiratory distress syndrome or acute lung injury risk

A systematic review and meta-analysis

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Zhenfeng Liu, Daishun Liu, Zhihua Wang, Yugang Zou, Haixia Wang, Xiao Li, Deliang Zheng, Guoqi Zhou
Supplementary Information

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-021-01971-3) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

The relationship between acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)/acute lung injury (ALI) and levels of certain inflammatory factors remains controversial. The purpose of this meta-analysis was to summarize the available studies evaluating the association between levels of inflammatory factors and ARDS/ALI incidence.

Methods

We searched the PubMed, EmBase, and Cochrane databases for studies published up to July 2017. For each inflammatory factor, a random effects model was employed to pool results from different studies.

Results

We identified 63 studies that included 6243 patients in our meta-analysis. Overall, the results indicated that the levels of angiopoietin (ANG)-2 (standard mean difference, SMD: 1.34; P < 0.001), interleukin (IL)-1β (SMD: 0.92; P = 0.012), IL‑6 (SMD: 0.66; P = 0.005), and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α (SMD: 0.98; P = 0.001) were significantly higher in patients with ARDS/ALI than in unaffected individuals. No significant differences were observed between patients with ARDS/ALI and unaffected individuals in terms of the levels of IL‑8 (SMD: 0.61; P = 0.159), IL-10 (SMD: 1.10; P = 0.231), and plasminogen activator inhibitor (PAI)-1 (SMD: 0.70; P = 0.060).

Conclusions

ARDS/ALI is associated with a significantly elevated levels of ANG‑2, IL-1β, IL‑6, and TNF‑α, but not with IL‑8, IL-10, and PAI‑1 levels.

