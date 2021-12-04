Association between inflammatory biomarkers and acute respiratory distress syndrome or acute lung injury risk

The online version of this article () contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Summary

Background The relationship between acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)/acute lung injury (ALI) and levels of certain inflammatory factors remains controversial. The purpose of this meta-analysis was to summarize the available studies evaluating the association between levels of inflammatory factors and ARDS/ALI incidence.

Methods We searched the PubMed, EmBase, and Cochrane databases for studies published up to July 2017. For each inflammatory factor, a random effects model was employed to pool results from different studies.

Results We identified 63 studies that included 6243 patients in our meta-analysis. Overall, the results indicated that the levels of angiopoietin (ANG)-2 (standard mean difference, SMD: 1.34; P < 0.001), interleukin (IL)-1β (SMD: 0.92; P = 0.012), IL‑6 (SMD: 0.66; P = 0.005), and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α (SMD: 0.98; P = 0.001) were significantly higher in patients with ARDS/ALI than in unaffected individuals. No significant differences were observed between patients with ARDS/ALI and unaffected individuals in terms of the levels of IL‑8 (SMD: 0.61; P = 0.159), IL-10 (SMD: 1.10; P = 0.231), and plasminogen activator inhibitor (PAI)-1 (SMD: 0.70; P = 0.060).