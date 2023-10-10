Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

09.10.2023 | original article

Insulin resistance is a cardiovascular risk factor in hypertensive adults without type 2 diabetes mellitus

verfasst von: Rafael Garcia-Carretero, Oscar Vazquez-Gomez, Ruth Gil-Prieto, Angel Gil-de-Miguel

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Metabolic syndrome refers to the association among several cardiovascular risk factors: obesity, dyslipidemia, hyperglycemia, and hypertension. It is associated with increased cardiovascular risk and the development of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Insulin resistance is the underlying mechanism of metabolic syndrome, although its role in increased cardiovascular risk has not been directly identified.

Objective

We investigated the association between insulin resistance and increased cardiovascular risk in hypertensive adults without diabetes mellitus.

Design and participants

We enrolled participants without diabetes from an outpatient setting in a retrospective, longitudinal study. Several demographic, clinical, and laboratory parameters were recorded during the observation period. Plasma insulin and homeostatic model assessment for insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) were used to determine insulin resistance and four cardiovascular events (acute coronary disease, acute cerebrovascular disease, incident heart failure, and cardiovascular mortality) were combined into a single outcome. Logistic regression and Cox proportional hazards models were fitted to evaluate the association between covariates and outcomes.

Results

We included 1899 hypertensive adults without diabetes with an average age of 53 years (51.3% women, 23% had prediabetes, and 64.2% had metabolic syndrome). In a logistic regression analysis, male sex (odds ratio, OR = 1.66) having high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, OR = 1.01), kidney function (OR = 0.97), and HOMA-IR (OR = 1.06) were associated with the incidence of cardiovascular events; however, in a survival multivariate analysis, only HOMA-IR (hazard ratio, HR 1.4, 95% confidence interval, CI: 1.05–1.87, p = 0.02) and body mass index (HR 1.05, 95% CI: 1.02–1.08, p = 0.002) were considered independent prognostic variables for the development of incident cardiovascular events.

Conclusion

Insulin resistance and obesity are useful for assessing cardiovascular risk in hypertensive people without diabetes but with preserved kidney function. This work demonstrates the predictive value of the measurement of insulin, and therefore of insulin resistance, in an outpatient setting and attending to high-risk patients.
