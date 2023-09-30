Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

29.09.2023 | letter to the editors

Why physicians don’t use physical examinations anymore?

verfasst von: Associate Professor Volodymyr Berezutskyi, M.D., PhD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Excerpt

Why don’t family physicians use physical examination anymore? As Richard Charles Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, highlighted in 2019, ‘ The physical examination seems to have become an anachronism, a vestigial remnant, of clinical care’ [ 1]. This situation is observed in health services all over the world. With 30 years of experience in medical teaching and clinical work and an overwhelming experience in monitoring the physical examination skills of students, internship students, and family physicians, I can give an accurate answer to this question. …
