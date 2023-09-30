29.09.2023 | letter to the editors
Why physicians don’t use physical examinations anymore?
Associate Professor Volodymyr Berezutskyi, M.D., PhD
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Why don’t family physicians use physical examination anymore? As Richard Charles Horton, editor-in-chief of
The Lancet,
highlighted in 2019, ‘
The physical examination seems to have become an anachronism, a vestigial remnant, of clinical care
]. This situation is observed in health services all over the world. With 30 years of experience in medical teaching and clinical work and an overwhelming experience in monitoring the physical examination skills of students, internship students, and family physicians, I can give an accurate answer to this question. …