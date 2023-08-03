Effect of repeatedly applied cold water immersion on subclinical atherosclerosis, inflammation, fat accumulation and lipid profile parameters of volunteers

PCSK9

This study set out to find the relationship between the effects of CWI on the cardiometabolic profile of volunteers during the study period following the protocol. Many studies have shown a link between formation of cardiovascular changes and their complications, which are made by the interaction of various risk factors, such as dyslipidemia, inflammation, obesity and hypertension. []. Such factors increase the progression of vascular changes as well as cardiovascular risk []. Nowadays, there is a profound interest in the primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases to reduce the overall costs of further complications of untreated patients. The main and best targets of primary prevention are early stages of atherosclerosis, where changes are still reversible. One of the very effective methods which possibly starts metabolism, increases both oxidative glycolysis and the cardiac output is CWI. There was a scarcity of studies or protocols related to CWI and primarily repetitive CWI. Cold water immersion is commonly used as a recuperative strategy; however, there is a lack of standardization of protocols considering the duration and temperature of application of the technique and the stress model. From the view of sports medicine, single CWI for 5–19 min was used in most of the studies [] with the highest being 90 min in a particular case of military divers training []. Based on our target population where this possible primary prevention method could be applied, our study was performed with protocol based on 7–10 min repeated CWI, three times per week for 5 months. To standardize the protocol, despite the uncontrolled conditions (weather, lake temperature changes, etc.), CWI was performed at the same time and place, which was followed by all participants. The temperatures and protocol adherence were strictly monitored. This standardization provided similar conditions, including temperature and the time of CWI and also similar seasonal changes for all of the participants. The period of CWI was initiated in early winter and ended around the same time at the beginning of spring. The beneficial effect of the CWI in most studies was based on triggering muscle healing, performance, and endurance []. A few studies have also described increase in ejection fraction and cardiac output without increasing energy expenditure []. The main finding was that many athletes with minor injuries or even moderate injuries to the muscles could accelerate the healing process with CWI []. Based on the clinical benefits highlighted in many studies regarding the cardiometabolic effect of CWI, we suggest that the triggered metabolism could lead to lipid profile changes in terms of lowering proatherogenic LDL and possibly affect atherogenesis and coronary disease itself. After CWI, we found favorable effects. From lipid parameters, a significant decrease was found in the levels of LDL‑C, an increase in the HDL‑C levels but no significant decrease in TG, VLDL, non-HDL particles, and TC was observed. Our results are similar to the study conducted by Berbée et al. [] which described one of the possible positive effects of cold on cardiometabolic changes as activation of brown adipose tissue (BAT), which can metabolise large amounts of fatty acids and can affect metabolic pathways; however, the role of BAT [] in atherosclerosis remains unclear. Several studies have described a potential positive role of BAT activation on cardiometabolic changes. BAT activation can lead to the uptake of fatty acids from lipoproteins, subsequently accelerating the clearance of the cholesterol-enriched particles from the bloodstream, and higher fat burning from fat deposits as well as body weight loss []. Except for the importance of lipoproteins in the development of atherosclerosis, another crucial lipid metabolism regulator is PCSK9. Increased values of PCSK9 are associated with higher cardiovascular risk []. Some losses of function due to mutations in thegene are associated with almost pristine coronary arteries and no cardiovascular diseases even in advanced age []. In this study, we found a significant decrease in PCSK9 concentrations, which could be valuable in primary prevention. Many recent studies have shown the importance of inflammation in the pathomechanism of atherogenesis. First of the studies considering inflammation in atherosclerosis was called JUPITER []. This study has shown the importance of hsCRP monitoring and anti-inflammatory effects of statins, which belong to the positive pleiotropic effects of statins. Elevated levels of hsCRP were proven to be the predictor of recurrent infarctions, cardiovascular death, stroke as well as the early stages of atherosclerotic changes. Monocytes represent one of the critical mediators of atherogenesis. A recent study [] has shown that temperature changes could affect the number and activity of monocytes; however, the causality and effect directly on atherogenesis still remains unclear. In our study, a significant decrease of hsCRP was observed following CWI which correlates with the similar study observing lower inflammatory response after resistance exercise when CWI was applied []. Those results suggest the crucial beneficial effect of this procedure on the inflammatory risk of patients for the development of cardiovascular diseases. Except for the laboratory findings and their importance in atherogenesis, studies have shown the relationship of early carotid artery changes with the risk of coronary artery disease. Arterial stiffness parameters are an independent predictive factor for an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and overall mortality []. PWV monitoring (also using the echo-tracking method) is a relatively sensitive method suitable for quantifying arterial stiffness. Its value mainly reflects the function of the vessel wall. The measurement of PWV, a parameter reflecting the flexibility of vascular walls between two points, is a relatively accurate method and easily verifiable. After the CWI, we have found a significantly better vascular profile of volunteers by ultrasound, lower cIMT, and better functional parameters, such as beta, AI and PWV. Many atherogenesis pathways can be triggered or guided by ectopic fat accumulation or visceral fat overgrowth. Several studies have highlighted the relationship between the overgrowth of fatty tissues (mainly visceral, ectopic fat) and cardiometabolic changes, suggesting some fat deposits, such as epicardial fat, ectopic liver fat-steatosis/steatohepatitis, visceral fat as an independent risk factor of atherosclerosis and cardiometabolic diseases including coronary artery diseases []. The relationship between the pathomechanism of obesity and cardiovascular changes is still not fully understood; however, numerous studies described a strong link between both of them. In this study, we have found a significant reduction of the liver fat accumulation after the period of CWI, with an average of 11% reduction of HRI, suggesting the beneficial effect of this procedure on the ectopic fat accumulations and as an independent risk factor of atherosclerosis. This possible effect of CWI could be suggested from recent studies [], where it was found that living in cold climate activates BAT compared to thermoneutrality or activates the conversion of adipose tissue to BAT.