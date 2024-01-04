Knowledge and care regarding long-term cardiovascular risk after hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and gestational diabetes

p

Fig. 1 Flow chart of study participants

Total ( n = 161), mean (SD) or n (%) GDM ( n = 115), mean (SD) or n (%) PE ( n = 46), mean (SD) or n (%) p -value Maternal age before delivery, years, mean ± SD 32.0 (± 5.1) 32.8 (± 5.0) 30.0 (± 4.9) 0.002 Maternal age at survey, years, mean ± SD 35.2 (± 5.3) 36.0 (± 5.3) 33.4 (± 5.0) 0.006 Prepregnancy body mass index (BMI) kg/m2, mean ± SD ( n = 160) 26.5 (± 6.3) 26.7 (± 6.8) 25.9 (± 4.9) 0.48 Prepregnancy BMI > 30, n (%) ( n = 160) 42 (26.1) 31 (27.0) 11 (24) 0.7 Smoker, n (%) Ever used tobacco ( n = 160) 76 (47.5) 52 (45.6) 24 (52.2) 0.25 At survey 26 (16.1) 21 (18.3) 5 (10.9) 0.45 Regular physical activity, n (%) 103 (64.0) 78 (67.8) 25 (54.3) 0.12 Gestational age at delivery, weeks, mean ± SD ( n = 160) 37.8 (± 3.5) 38.8 (± 2.8) 35.4 (± 3.8) < 0.001 Twins or multiples, n (%) 9 (5.6) 5 (4.3) 4 (8.7) 0.28 Previous chronic hypertension, Diabetes mellitus, n (%) 15 (9.3) 4 (3.5) 11 (23.9) < 0.001 Chronic hypertension, n (%) 11 (6.8) 3 (2.6) 8 (17.4) 0.002 Prior preeclampsia, n (%) 6 (3.7) 4 (3.5) 2 (4.3) 1.0 Prior gestational diabetes mellitus, n (%) 16 (9.9) 16 (13.9) 0 (0.0) 0.006

After the screening shown in Fig., 161 women completed the telephone interview and were included in our study. In total, 46 (29%) women were diagnosed with preeclampsia (PE) and 115 (71%) women with gestational diabetes (GDM). Differences in characteristics of women with GDM compared to those with PE are shown in Table. Women with PE were younger at the time of delivery than women with GDM (30.0 vs. 32.8 years,= 0.002). Prepregnancy mean body mass index (BMI) was 26.5 kg/m, and over one quarter of women were obese (BMI > 30). The percentage of women with obesity was similar in PE and GDM women (24% vs. 27%,= 0.7). Overall, 96% (= 154) of women were European. Women diagnosed with GDM tended to be regularly physically active compared to women with PE (68% vs. 54%,= 0.12). Almost one half of the women (47.5%) reported ever using tobacco in the past, with a similar prevalence observed in both groups, and 16.1% were current smokers at the time of the survey. About 50% of women reported a positive family history of chronic hypertension, 67.4% of women with PE and 46.1% with GDM. Half of all women (49.1%) reported a family history of type 2 diabetes mellitus, 55.7% of women with GDM compared to 32.6% of women with PE (= 0.008). Of the women with PE 28 (61%) had early onset preeclampsia. Gestational age at delivery was lower in the PE group (35.4 vs. 38.8 weeks,< 0.001), 16 of the 115 (13.9%) women diagnosed with GDM had a past medical history of GDM, and 17.4% (= 8) of women diagnosed with PE had already been diagnosed with chronic hypertension and suffered from superimposed PE. Women with PE had a significantly more extended hospital stay than women diagnosed with GDM (37.0% vs. 1.7%,< 0.001) and 3 women diagnosed with PE were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after giving birth. No ICU admission was reported during pregnancy.