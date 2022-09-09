Predictors of walking capacity in patients with peripheral arterial disease

Summary

Background Walking capacity is severely impaired in patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Given the prognostic importance of walking capacity, the level of evidence on possible predictors of walking capacity in patients with PAD is insufficient.

Aims To investigate the predictors of walking capacity in patients with PAD.

Methods A total of 51 patients with PAD were included in this cross-sectional study. Walking capacity was determined with 6‑minute walk test (6MWT) and walking impairment questionnaire (WIQ). Functional mobility was assessed with repeated sit-to-stand test (RSS) and timed up and go test (TUG). Hand-held dynamometer was used to measurement lower extremity muscle strength. Balance was assessed with Biodex Balance System-limit of stability (BBS-LOS). Fatigue was evaluated with fatigue impact scale (FIS).

Results There was a strong correlation between 6MWT walking distance and WIQ, two methods of assessing walking capacity (r = 0.835 p < 0.001). The 6MWT was correlated with RSS, TUG, lower extremity muscle strength, BBS-LOS and FIS. The WIQ was correlated with RSS, TUG, BBS-LOS and FIS. The RSS and FIS were independent determinants of the 6MWT and WIQ, accounting for 68% and 57% of the variance, respectively.