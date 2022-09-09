 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

08.09.2022 | original article

Predictors of walking capacity in patients with peripheral arterial disease

verfasst von: PhD PT Hazal Yakut, Didem Karadibak, Sadık Kıvanç Metin, Dündar Özalp Karabay, Tuğra Gençpınar

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

Walking capacity is severely impaired in patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Given the prognostic importance of walking capacity, the level of evidence on possible predictors of walking capacity in patients with PAD is insufficient.

Aims

To investigate the predictors of walking capacity in patients with PAD.

Methods

A total of 51 patients with PAD were included in this cross-sectional study. Walking capacity was determined with 6‑minute walk test (6MWT) and walking impairment questionnaire (WIQ). Functional mobility was assessed with repeated sit-to-stand test (RSS) and timed up and go test (TUG). Hand-held dynamometer was used to measurement lower extremity muscle strength. Balance was assessed with Biodex Balance System-limit of stability (BBS-LOS). Fatigue was evaluated with fatigue impact scale (FIS).

Results

There was a strong correlation between 6MWT walking distance and WIQ, two methods of assessing walking capacity (r = 0.835 p < 0.001). The 6MWT was correlated with RSS, TUG, lower extremity muscle strength, BBS-LOS and FIS. The WIQ was correlated with RSS, TUG, BBS-LOS and FIS. The RSS and FIS were independent determinants of the 6MWT and WIQ, accounting for 68% and 57% of the variance, respectively.

Conclusion

This study demonstrated that functional mobility and fatigue were independent predictors of walking capacity in patients with PAD. Both subjective and objective measurement methods can be used for determining the level of walking capacity in the patients with PAD.
Literatur
1.
Rabia K, Khoo EM. Prevalence of peripheral arterial disease in patients with diabetes mellitus in a primary care setting. Med J Malaya. 2007;62:130–3. PubMed
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Bennell K, Dobson F, Hinman R. Measures of physical performance assessments: Self-Paced Walk Test (SPWT), Stair Climb Test (SCT), Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT), Chair Stand Test (CST), Timed Up & Go (TUG), Sock Test, Lift and Carry Test (LCT), and Car Task. Arthritis Care Res (Hoboken). 2011;63(11):S350–S70. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​acr.​20538. CrossRef
14.
15.
Cachupe WJ, Shifflett B, Kahanov L, Wughalter EH. Reliability of biodex balance system measures. Meas Phys Educ Exerc Sci. 2001;5:97–108. CrossRef
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
Metadaten
Titel
Predictors of walking capacity in patients with peripheral arterial disease
verfasst von
PhD PT Hazal Yakut
Didem Karadibak
Sadık Kıvanç Metin
Dündar Özalp Karabay
Tuğra Gençpınar
Publikationsdatum
08.09.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02078-z

Version: 0.2121.0