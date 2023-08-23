Ultrasound-assisted surgical removal of woody foreign bodies

Excerpt

The presence of woody foreign bodies in soft tissue after trauma often causes pain, swelling, and even infection or necrosis. The sensitivity for detecting foreign bodies is very low with radiography, but better with computed tomography (CT) because of slightly higher attenuation values and with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) because of better contrast resolution []. Ultrasound (US) can detect foreign bodies with high sensitivity, making it a good alternative to other imaging modalities. …