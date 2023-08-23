Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

23.08.2023 | images in clinical medicine

Ultrasound-assisted surgical removal of woody foreign bodies

verfasst von: Xingping Li, Bifeng Fu, Dr. Fuyan Chen, Dr. Ping Wang

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Excerpt

The presence of woody foreign bodies in soft tissue after trauma often causes pain, swelling, and even infection or necrosis. The sensitivity for detecting foreign bodies is very low with radiography, but better with computed tomography (CT) because of slightly higher attenuation values and with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) because of better contrast resolution [ 1]. Ultrasound (US) can detect foreign bodies with high sensitivity, making it a good alternative to other imaging modalities. …
Literatur
1.
Del Cura JL, Aza I, Zabala RM, Sarabia M, Korta I. US-guided localization and removal of soft-tissue foreign bodies. Radiographics. 2020;40(4):1188–95. CrossRefPubMed
2.
Hung YT, Hung LK, Griffith JF, et al. Ultrasound for the detection of vegetative foreign body in hand—a case report[J. Hand Surg. 2004;9(1):83–7. CrossRefPubMed
