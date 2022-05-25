Impact of COVID-19 on elective, emergency and oncological surgery during the first and the second wave in a tertiary university hospital

Data collection and statistical analysis

Ethics approval (EK Nr: 1124/2020, dated 2020_05_17, and EK Nr: 1099/2020, dated 2020-04-28) for this retrospective assessment was obtained from the local ethics committee (Ethikkommission der Medizinischen Universität Innsbruck—Austria). The methods and the study design were assumed from our previous study [2].

Again, data on all surgical activities during the two pandemic waves were collected from the surgical planning software myMedis (Getinge, IT Solutions GmbH, Getinge, Sweden). These data were compared with the mean numbers for the corresponding periods during the previous 5 years. The first collecting period was 15 March–14 April 2020 (lockdown 1). The corresponding period was 15 March–14 April 2015–2019 (corresponding period 1). The second sampling period was 12 October 2020–15 January 2021 (peak period of the second wave in Tyrol). The corresponding period was 12 October–15 January during the years 2015/2016 to 2019/2020 (corresponding period 2). The second sampling period was defined according to the necessity to readapt daily evaluations for surgical interventions at our institution because of increased 7‑day incidence of newly detected SARS-CoV‑2 infections.

The primary outcome of this study was to assess the rate of reduction of surgical procedures during the first wave (15 March–14 April 2020) and second wave (12 October 2020–15 January 2021) of the COVID-19 pandemic at our institution.

For every patient baseline characteristics, such as gender, age, country of origin and comorbidities were recorded. Comorbidities and overall physical health were rated using the American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status classification system (ASA status). In agreement with our previously published trial, all interventions were classified according to the organizational unit, date and time of surgery (core time: 07:00–17:00, shift time: 17:00–07:00). The subdivision of all interventions into elective, emergency or oncologic interventions was conducted by two medical students under the supervision of two consultant anesthesiologists. If there was no unanimous agreement, a second round of independent review by other two consultant anesthesiologists was carried out.

Emergency surgeries were defined as surgical procedures that need to be performed within 24 h (e.g., aortic dissection, mechanical ileus).

The results describing the amount and type of reduction of surgical activities in the first lockdown period have already been published [2]. To evaluate the management of the various phases and the dynamics of the pandemic, we describe these previous data again and compare the changes in the two waves in a second step.

Specifically, we compared the number of surgical activities (overall, emergency, elective, oncologic) of each of the two periods with the mean of the same period over the last 5 years. By doing so we were able define the rate of reduction for the specific wave (first and second) compared to the mean of the same period over the last 5 years. In a second step we compared the reductions of surgical activities between the two waves.

We also integrated the numeric course of SARS-CoV‑2-infected patients in Tyrol and of critically ill SARS-CoV‑2 patients treated at our hospital ICU.

Statistical analyses were conducted using R, version 4.0.5 (The R Foundation for Statistical Computing, c/o Institute for Statistics and Mathematics, Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Vienna, Austria). All statistical assessments were two-sided and a significance level of 5% was used. We present the absolute number of surgeries with a 95% confidence interval (CI) for the period 2015–2019 and absolute numbers for 2020/2021. Likewise for the first and second wave, other categorical variables are presented as frequencies (%) and continuous data as mean (95% CI). We applied the Exact Poisson test to assess the difference in the number of surgeries between 2015–2019 and 2020/2021 as well as between the first and second wave, Fisher’s exact test for binary variables and the Welch two sample t‑test for continuous variables. We show effect size as odds ratios (OR) for binary variables and estimated median difference for the continuous variable age, with 95% CIs.