Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift 23-24/2022

01.12.2022 | editorial

2022 update to “The start of the Austrian response to the COVID-19 crisis: a personal account”

verfasst von: Univ.-Prof. Dr. med. univ. Markus Müller

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift | Ausgabe 23-24/2022

Excerpt

Two years after my first personal account in this journal [ 1], Austria faces the fading of the 7th COVID wave. As of October 2022, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,000 Austrian patients had died from COVID and more than 90% of Austrians have developed immunity by infection or vaccination. The availability of highly protective mRNA vaccines and antiviral drugs and the evolution of various, increasingly infectious subtypes of the original Wuhan SARS-CoV‑2 strain, in particular alpha, delta and omicron, have led to a markedly different situation as compared to the beginnings of the pandemic. The overall estimations from February 2020 remain essentially valid today and the drastic response measures from March 2020, which were implemented in the absence of vaccines and therapeutic options, are hardly a matter of dispute. The early enthusiasm about the “Swedish approach” which led to “ten times higher COVID-19 death rates compared with neighbouring Norway and elderly people being administered morphine instead of oxygen” is mainly discussed in an ethical context [ 2]. Overall, immunity has developed in most countries worldwide by infection or vaccination, probably except for China where a zero COVID strategy is pursued, which still leads to lockdowns and severe interruption of supply chains worldwide. The public attention has moved on to the Ukrainian-Russian war and despite high case numbers, with few exceptions, only few mandatory public measures are effectively in place. The burden of disease in terms of intensive care unit (ICU) patients and hospital admission remains relatively low due to a decoupling of cases and morbidity. …
Literatur
1.
Müller M. The start of the Austrian response to the CoV19 crisis: a personal account. Wien Klin Wochenschr. 2020;132:353–5. CrossRef
2.
Brusselaers N, Steadson D, Bjorklund K, Breland S, Stilhoff Sörensen J, Ewing A, Bergmann S, Steineck G. Evaluation of science advice during the COVID-19 pandemic in Sweden. Humanit Soc Sci Commun. 2022;91:1–17.
3.
4.
Yeh RW, Valsdottir LR, Yeh MW, Shen C, Kramer DB, Strom JB, Secemsky EA, Healy JL, Domeier RM, Kazi DS, Nallamothu BK, PARACHUTE Investigators. Parachute use to prevent death and major trauma when jumping from aircraft: randomized controlled trial. BMJ. 2018;13(363):363–k5094.
5.
Sachs JD, Karim SSA, Aknin L, Allen J, Brosbøl K, Colombo F, Barron GC, Espinosa MF, Gaspar V, Gaviria A, Haines A, Hotez PJ, Koundouri P, Bascuñán FL, Lee JK, Pate MA, Ramos G, Reddy KS, Serageldin I, Thwaites J, Vike-Freiberga V, Wang C, Were MK, Xue L, Bahadur C, Bottazzi ME, Bullen C, Laryea-Adjei G, Amor YB, Karadag O, Lafortune G, Torres E, Barredo L, Bartels JGE, Joshi N, Hellard M, Huynh UK, Khandelwal S, Lazarus JV, Michie S. The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the COVID-19 pandemic. Lancet. 2022;400(10359):1224–80. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S0140-6736(22)01585-9. CrossRef
Titel
Titel
2022 update to “The start of the Austrian response to the COVID-19 crisis: a personal account”
verfasst von
Univ.-Prof. Dr. med. univ. Markus Müller
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift / Ausgabe 23-24/2022
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02125-9

