Comorbidities and COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU admission and hospital mortality in Austria

Background The protection of vulnerable populations is a central task in managing the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic to avoid severe courses of COVID-19 and the risk of healthcare system capacity being exceeded. To identify factors of vulnerability in Austria, we assessed the impact of comorbidities on COVID-19 hospitalization, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, and hospital mortality.

Methods A retrospective cohort study was performed including all patients with COVID-19 in the period February 2020 to December 2021 who had a previous inpatient stay in the period 2015–2019 in Austria. All patients with COVID-19 were matched to population controls on age, sex, and healthcare region. Multiple logistic regression was used to estimate adjusted odds ratios (OR) of included factors with 95% confidence intervals (CI).

Results Hemiplegia or paraplegia constitutes the highest risk factor for hospitalization (OR 1.61, 95% CI 1.44–1.79), followed by COPD (OR 1.48, 95% CI 1.43–1.53) and diabetes without complications (OR 1.41, 95% CI 1.37–1.46). The highest risk factors for ICU admission are renal diseases (OR 1.76, 95% CI 1.61–1.92), diabetes without complications (OR 1.57, 95% CI 1.46–1.69) and COPD (OR 1.53, 95% CI 1.41–1.66). Hemiplegia or paraplegia, renal disease and COPD constitute the highest risk factors for hospital mortality, with ORs of 1.5. Diabetes without complications constitutes a significantly higher risk factor for women with respect to all three endpoints.