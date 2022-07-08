 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

07.07.2022 | original article

Association of the novel CROW-65 risk score and mortality in hospitalized kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19

A retrospective observational study

verfasst von: Josipa Domjanović, MD Andrija Matetic, Darija Baković Kramarić, Tea Domjanović Škopinić, Dijana Borić Škaro, Nikola Delić, Frane Runjić, Ivo Jeličić

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

Kidney transplant recipients (KTR) are a group of patients with heterogeneous risks for adverse outcomes with COVID-19, but risk stratification tools in this patient group are lacking.

Methods and participants

This retrospective observational, hypothesis-generating study included 49 hospitalized adult KTR patients with COVID-19 at the University Hospital of Split (August 2020 to October 2021) and evaluated the performance of novel risk score CROW-65 (age, Charlson Comorbidity Index [CCI] lactate dehydrogenase to white blood cell [LDH:WBC] ratio, and respiratory rate oxygenation [ROX index]). The primary outcome of the study was 30-day postdischarge all-cause mortality.

Results

A total of 8 fatal events (16.3%) occurred during the study follow-up. When comparing CROW-65 by survival status, it was significantly increased in patients with fatal event (P < 0.001). Using the Cox proportional hazards regression analysis, the CROW-65 risk score showed statistically significant association with mortality (HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.01–1.23, P = 0.027), while receiving operator characteristics (ROC) showed significant discrimination of all-cause mortality with an AUC of 0.85 (95% CI 0.72–0.94, P < 0.001), and satisfactory calibration (χ2 4.91, P = 0.555 and Harrell’s C 0.835). Finally, survival Kaplan-Meier analysis confirmed significantly higher cumulative incidence of mortality with increasing risk score tertiles and curve separation after 13 days (P = 0.009).

Conclusion

A novel risk score CROW-65 showed significant association with all-cause mortality in KTR yielding important hypothesis-generating findings. Further powered studies should reassess the performance of CROW-65 risk score in this population, including predictability, calibration and discrimination.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
Gao YD, Ding M, Dong X, Zhang JJ, Azkur KA, Azkur D, et al. Risk factors for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients: a review. Allergy. 2021;76(2):428–55. CrossRef
2.
Williamson EJ, Walker AJ, Bhaskaran K, Bacon S, Bates C, Morton CE, et al. Factors associated with COVID-19-related death using OpenSAFELY. Nature. 2020;584(7821):430–6. CrossRef
3.
ERA-EDTA Council, ERACODA Working Group. Chronic kidney disease is a key risk factor for severe COVID-19: a call to action by the ERA-EDTA. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2021;36(1):87–94. CrossRef
4.
Clark A, Jit M, Warren-Gash C, Guthrie B, Wang HHX, Mercer SW, et al. Global, regional, and national estimates of the population at increased risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions in 2020: a modelling study. Lancet Glob Health. 2020;8(8):e1003–17. CrossRef
5.
Caillard S, Chavarot N, Francois H, Matignon M, Greze C, Kamar N, et al. Is COVID-19 infection more severe in kidney transplant recipients? Am J Transplant. 2021;21(3):1295–303. CrossRef
6.
Raja MA, Mendoza MA, Villavicencio A, Anjan S, Reynolds JM, Kittipibul V, et al. COVID-19 in solid organ transplant recipients: a systematic review and meta-analysis of current literature. Transplant Rev. 2021;35(1):100588. CrossRef
7.
Hilbrands LB, Duivenvoorden R, Vart P, Franssen CFM, Hemmelder MH, Jager KJ, et al. COVID-19-related mortality in kidney transplant and dialysis patients: results of the ERACODA collaboration. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2020;35(11):1973–83. CrossRef
8.
Mahalingasivam V, Craik A, Tomlinson LA, Ge L, Hou L, Wang Q, et al. A systematic review of COVID-19 and kidney transplantation. Kidney Int. 2021;6(1):24–45.
9.
Abolghasemi S, Mardani M, Sali S, Honarvar N, Baziboroun M. COVID-19 and kidney transplant recipients. Transpl Infect Dis. 2020;31:e13413.
10.
Azzi Y, Bartash R, Scalea J, Loarte-Campos P, Akalin E. COVID-19 and solid organ transplantation: a review article. Transplantation. 2021;105(1):37–55. CrossRef
11.
Jager KJ, Kramer A, Chesnaye NC, Couchoud C, Sánchez-Álvarez JE, Garneata L, et al. Results from the ERA-EDTA Registry indicate a high mortality due to COVID-19 in dialysis patients and kidney transplant recipients across Europe. Kidney Int. 2020;98(6):1540–8. CrossRef
12.
Cravedi P, Mothi SS, Azzi Y, Haverly M, Farouk SS, Pérez-Sáez MJ, et al. COVID-19 and kidney transplantation: results from the TANGO International Transplant Consortium. Am J Transplant. 2020;20(11):3140–8. CrossRef
13.
Blanco-Melo D, Nilsson-Payant BE, Liu WC, Uhl S, Hoagland D, Møller R, et al. Imbalanced host response to SARS-CoV‑2 drives development of COVID-19. Cell. 2020;181(5):1036–1045.e9. CrossRef
14.
Yilmaz G, Ebru O, Ibrahim B, Ulkem C. Assessment of clinical outcomes in renal transplant recipients with COVID-19. J Med Virol. 2021;93(12):6760–4. CrossRef
15.
Vishnevetsky A, Levy M. Rethinking high-risk groups in COVID-19. Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2020;42:102139. CrossRef
16.
Modelli de Andrade LG, de Sandes-Freitas TV, Requião-Moura LR, Viana LA, Cristelli MP, Garcia VD, et al. Development and validation of a simple web-based tool for early prediction of COVID-19-associated death in kidney transplant recipients. Am J Transplant. 2022;22(2):610–25. CrossRef
17.
Kljakovic Gaspic T, Pavicic Ivelja M, Kumric M, Matetic A, Delic N, Vrkic I, et al. In-hospital mortality of COVID-19 patients treated with high-flow nasal oxygen: evaluation of biomarkers and development of the novel risk score model CROW-65. Life. 2021;11(8):735. CrossRef
18.
Levey AS, Inker LA, Coresh J. GFR estimation: from physiology to public health. Am J Kidney Dis. 2014;63(5):820–34. CrossRef
19.
Setter NW, Peres ML, de Almeida BMM, Petterle RR, Raboni SM. Charlson comorbidity index scores and in-hospital prognosis of patients with severe acute respiratory infections. Intern Med J. 2020;50(6):691–7. CrossRef
20.
21.
22.
23.
King J Jr, Yoon JS, Rentsch CT, Tate JP, Park LS, Kidwai-Khan F, et al. Development and validation of a 30-day mortality index based on pre-existing medical administrative data from 13,323 COVID-19 patients: the Veterans Health Administration COVID-19 (VACO) Index. PLoS ONE. 2020;15(11):e241825–11. CrossRef
24.
Knight SR, Ho A, Pius R, Buchan I, Carson G, Drake TM, et al. Risk stratification of patients admitted to hospital with covid-19 using the ISARIC WHO Clinical Characterisation Protocol: development and validation of the 4C Mortality Score. BMJ. 2020;370:m3339. CrossRef
25.
Udomkarnjananun S, Kerr SJ, Townamchai N, Susantitaphong P, Tulvatana W, Praditpornsilpa K, et al. Mortality risk factors of COVID-19 infection in kidney transplantation recipients: a systematic review and meta-analysis of cohorts and clinical registries. Sci Rep. 2021;11(1):20073. CrossRef
26.
Lemiale V, Dumas G, Demoule A, Pène F, Kouatchet A, Bisbal M, et al. Performance of the ROX index to predict intubation in immunocompromised patients receiving high-flow nasal cannula for acute respiratory failure. Ann Intensive Care. 2021;11:17. CrossRef
27.
Vidal-Cevallos P, Higuera-De-La-Tijera F, Chávez-Tapia NC, Sanchez-Giron F, Cerda-Reyes E, Rosales-Salyano VH, et al. Lactate-dehydrogenase associated with mortality in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Mexico: a multi-centre retrospective cohort study. Ann Hepatol. 2021;24:100338. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Association of the novel CROW-65 risk score and mortality in hospitalized kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19
A retrospective observational study
verfasst von
Josipa Domjanović
MD Andrija Matetic
Darija Baković Kramarić
Tea Domjanović Škopinić
Dijana Borić Škaro
Nikola Delić
Frane Runjić
Ivo Jeličić
Publikationsdatum
07.07.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02052-9

Version: 0.2023.0