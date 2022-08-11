 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

10.08.2022 | short report

At what frequency of vaccination do the vaccinated potentially pose an equal risk to the unvaccinated for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 inside restaurants in New York City?

verfasst von: M.D. Dr. Gary P. Wormser, Ph.D. Dr. Paul Visintainer

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

From August 2021 to 7 March 2022, New York City prohibited indoor dining in restaurants selectively for persons who had not received a Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine. However, vaccinated persons may also be actively infected and potentially transmit severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV‑2). Based on assuming a 7:1 ratio of COVID-19 cases in New York State for the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated, it can be estimated that when 87.5% of adults in New York City are vaccinated, the rate of unsuspected SARS-CoV‑2 infections (asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic) among vaccinated adults going to restaurants would be equivalent to that for the unvaccinated.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
Varma J. Keep indoor vax rules, NYC: Why Adams is wrong to drop COVID shot proof for restaurants, museums and more. New York Daily News, March 3, 2022.
4.
5.
6.
Tande AJ, Pollock BD, Shah ND, Farrugia G, Virk A, Swift M, et al. Impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine on asymptomatic infection among patients undergoing preprocedural COVID-19 molecular screening. Clin Infect Dis. 2022;74:59–65. CrossRef
7.
8.
Singanayagam A, Hakki S, Dunning J, Madon KJ, Crone MA, Koycheva A, et al. Community transmission and viral load kinetics of the SARS-CoV‑2 delta (B.1.617.2) variant in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the UK: a prospective, longitudinal, cohort study. Lancet Infect Dis. 2022;22:183–95. CrossRef
9.
10.
Rasmussen AL, Popescu SV. SARS-CoV‑2 transmission without symptoms. Symptomless transmission silently drives spread and is key to ending the pandemic. Science. 2021;371:1206–7. CrossRef
11.
Offit PA. Covid-19 boosters—Where from here? N Engl J Med. 2022;386:1661–2. CrossRef
12.
Wilder-Smith A. What is the vaccine effect on reducing transmision in the context of the SARS-CoV‑2 delta variant? Lancet Infect Dis. 2022;22:152–3. CrossRef
13.
Metadaten
Titel
At what frequency of vaccination do the vaccinated potentially pose an equal risk to the unvaccinated for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 inside restaurants in New York City?
verfasst von
M.D. Dr. Gary P. Wormser
Ph.D. Dr. Paul Visintainer
Publikationsdatum
10.08.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02067-2

Version: 0.2067.0