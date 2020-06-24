 Skip to main content
23.06.2020 | short review Open Access

Future perspectives of fertility preservation in women

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD, MA Bettina Böttcher, MD Katharina Winkler-Crepaz
Summary

Fertility preservation in women has become well established over the last two decades. Nevertheless, options for cancer survivors need to be improved to regain ovarian functioning, ideally leading to pregnancy and live birth. Techniques to protect the ovary from the damage of cytotoxic agents, to improve the survival of follicles in the ovarian graft, and to minimize the risk of re-seeding malignant cells after ovarian tissue transplantation are the object of current research all over the world. The demand for fertility preservation procedures in patients with benign diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus before cytotoxic therapy, in patients with endometriosis before surgery, and in patients with genetic predispositions which can lead to a premature ovarian failure will further increase in coming years. In this short review, these future perspectives are presented.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

