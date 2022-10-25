From morphology to molecular targets—the pathologist’s view in diagnosing gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine neoplasms

Introduction

1 ]: Based on clinical, histological and molecular findings, these tumors are now divided into two genetically distinct categories with different malignant potential and prognosis, namely well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors (NET) and poorly differentiated neuroendocrine carcinomas (NEC) [ 2 , 3 ]. Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine neoplasms (GEP-NENs) are a rare group of tumors with heterogenous morphological and molecular findings. In recent years, the spectrum of genetic alterations in GEP-NENs has been characterized in more detail, leading to changes in the new World Health Organization (WHO) classification []: Based on clinical, histological and molecular findings, these tumors are now divided into two genetically distinct categories with different malignant potential and prognosis, namely well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors (NET) and poorly differentiated neuroendocrine carcinomas (NEC) [].

1 1 2 [ 1 ]. In the 2010 WHO classification, these tumors were considered to be NECs (Table 2 4 , 5 ]. The prognosis and potential to metastasize depend on the location of the primary tumor, histological type and differentiation (grade). Fig. 1 Histological and immunohistochemical findings. a Well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumor, G1 composed of nest-like and glandular formation of uniform bland tumor cells with fine granular chromatin, abundant cytoplasm and round to oval, monomorphic nuclei with a Ki-67 < 3% ( Inset ). b Immunohistochemically, tumor expresses chromogranin A and c synaptophysin. d Large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma consisting of intermediate to large, highly atypical cells with abundant cytoplasm and prominent nucleoli with diffuse growth pattern and Ki-67 of 80% ( Inset ). e Small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma comprised of tumor cells with scarce cytoplasm arranged in solid structures with a Ki-67 of 90% ( Inset ) and f expression of synaptophysin Proliferation index (Ki-67) (in %) Mitoses (in mitoses/2 mm2) Well-differentiated NENs NET G1 < 3 < 2 NET G2 3–20 2–20 NET G3 > 20 > 20 Poorly differentiated NENs NEC G3 (small- or large-cell) > 20 > 20 WHO 2010 WHO 2017 NET G1/G2 NET G1/G2/G3 NEC G3 (small-cell or large-cell) NEC G3 (small-cell or large-cell) Mixed adenoneuroendocrine carcinoma (MANEC) Mixed neuroendocrine–non-neuroendocrine neoplasm (MiNEN) × The former group can further be subdivided into low (G1), intermediate (G2), or high (G3) grade NET composed of low to moderately atypical cells in an organoid arrangement with expression of immunohistochemical markers of neuroendocrine differentiation (synaptophysin and chromogranin A; Fig.). The grade is determined using the proliferation rate (measured with Ki-67) and/or mitotic number (Table). G3 NETs are a new subgroup of well-differentiated NETs defined by a proliferation index of > 20% or a mitotic rate of > 20 per 2 mm]. In the 2010 WHO classification, these tumors were considered to be NECs (Table); however, it has been shown that they have a better prognosis and different molecular alterations than NECs []. The prognosis and potential to metastasize depend on the location of the primary tumor, histological type and differentiation (grade).

6 ] or associated with hormonal hyperfunction syndrome. In contrast to NF-NETs, functional NETs are referred to as insulinomas, VIPomas, glucagonomas, somatostatinomas, etc., according to the hormone that causes hyperfunction [ 1 ]. Hormone production of NETs may be clinically silent (non-functional (NF)-NET) in > 60% of all pancreatic NENs [] or associated with hormonal hyperfunction syndrome. In contrast to NF-NETs, functional NETs are referred to as insulinomas, VIPomas, glucagonomas, somatostatinomas, etc., according to the hormone that causes hyperfunction [].

2) [ 1 ]. NECs make up only 6–8% of GEP-NENs, while 84% are G1 or G2 NETs and up to 8% are G3 NETs [ 2 , 7 ]. The second group of the new classification comprises NECs, poorly differentiated NENs composed of highly atypical, small or medium-to-large cells, which can be further divided into two different subtypes with distinct cell size and architecture, namely large-cell (LCNEC) and small-cell (SCNEC) NECs. Proliferation rate (measured by Ki-67) is always high (usually above 55%) with an increased number of mitoses (> 20/2 mm) []. NECs make up only 6–8% of GEP-NENs, while 84% are G1 or G2 NETs and up to 8% are G3 NETs [].

1 ]. Tumors consisting of at least one neuroendocrine and one non-neuroendocrine component (typically an adenocarcinoma) with each component making up > 30% of the tumor are classified as “mixed neuroendocrine–non-neuroendocrine neoplasms” (MiNEN) in the new classification [].

Fig. 2 Histological, immunohistochemical, genetic and prognostic characteristics of PanNETs and PanNECs ( IHC immunohistochemistry, OS overall survival, PanNET pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, PanNEC pancreatic neuroendocrine carcinoma, Syn Synaptophysin, Chr A Chromogranin A, INSM1 Insulinoma-associated protein 1, SSTR2A Somatostatin receptor 2A)

