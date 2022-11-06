Best of ASCO 2022—central nervous system tumors

Several previous phase II and III trials have evaluated efficacy of checkpoint inhibition as monotherapy, especially using programmed death‑1 (PD-1) inhibitors, in newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) patients. However, all these studies have failed to show improved outcome in glioma patients []. Therefore, the future value of immunotherapy approaches in primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors remains unclear. Thus, current research concentrates on investigation of several combinatorial immunotherapy regimes.

INO-5401 + INO-9012 with electroporation in combination with cemiplimab in glioblastoma

Utilization of vaccine platforms with checkpoint blockade may be able to achieve antitumor immune response by helping T‑cells to migrate into the immunologically cold GBM tumor microenvironment. A phase I/II single arm study with two cohorts of newly diagnosed GBM (methylated MGMT versus unmethylated MGMT promotor) used an DNA plasmid approach with intramuscular injection of two synthetic DNA plasmids INO-5401 (encoding hTERT, WT‑1, and PSMA) and INO-9012 (encoding IL-12) with combinatorial administration of IgG subclass 4 PD‑1 blocking antibody cemiplimab. All patients received a hypofractionated radiation scheme (40 Gy) and concurrent temozolomide (TMZ) chemotherapy, but only the methylated group received adjuvant TMZ chemotherapy.

Anzeige

Primary aim was to assess safety. Secondary objectives included efficacy (18-month overall survival [OS]) and evaluation of immunogenicity including peripheral cellular immune reactions to the targeted antigens as well as changes in intratumoral gene expression.

In all, 52 patients, of whom 32 patients were unmethylated, were enrolled in the study. Study regime was well-tolerated with known single-agent toxicity profile. Most of adverse events (AE) were grade 1 or 2. Related AE grade ≥ 4 was not observed. In terms of efficacy, the 18-month OS endpoint for unmethylated and methylated patients was approximately 50% and 75%, respectively.

Immunogenicity measures via flow cytometry and interferon‑γ ELISpot revealed activated, INO-5401-specific cellular immune responses. Regarding gene expression levels, significantly reduced markers associated with antiapoptosis, proproliferation and immune response suppression have been observed in patients who were alive at least 18 months compared to patients with OS less than 18 months.

In summary, this study with a novel combinatorial immunotherapy approach incorporating DNA plasmids plus cemiplimab together with radiotherapy and TMZ shows a good safety profile and encouraging survival benefit. However, further evaluation of this approach is needed in a randomized clinical trial.