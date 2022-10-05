 Skip to main content
04.10.2022 | case report

Bilateral primary breast lymphoma in a pregnant woman: a case report and literature review

verfasst von: Hasan Cagri Yildirim, Arif Akyildiz, MD Rashad Ismayilov, Nartan Demirok, Burhan Sami Benli, Deniz Can Guven, Serkan Akin, Suayib Yalcin, Ibrahim Barista

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Primary breast lymphoma (PBL) represents 0.04–1% of all breast malignancies and is extremely rare in pregnancy. PBL affects women much more often than men and tends to be unilateral. Diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common histological subtype of PBL. Treatment options include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgery, but are not clearly defined. We reported herein a case of bilateral primary breast lymphoma in a 35-year-old pregnant woman. After the diagnosis of DLBCL, R‑CHOP (rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone) was started in the second trimester. Postpartum intrathecal methotrexate prophylaxis and adjuvant radiotherapy were applied and a complete response was obtained. Twelve months after the initial diagnosis, our patient remains alive and relapse-free.
Wiseman C, Liao KT. Primary lymphoma of the breast. Cancer. 1972;29(6):1705–12. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​1097-0142(197206)29:6〈1705::aid-cncr2820290640〉3.0.co;2‑i. CrossRef
Kirkpatrick AW, Bailey DJ, Weizel HA. Bilateral primary breast lymphoma in pregnancy: a case report and literature review. Can J Surg. 1996;39(4):333–5. PubMedPubMedCentral
Gout PW, Beer CT, Noble RL. Prolactin-stimulated growth of cell cultures established from malignant Nb rat lymphomas. Cancer Res. 1980;40(7):2433–6. PubMed
