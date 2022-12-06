 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 4/2022

01.12.2022 | editorial

Neuroendocrine neoplasms revisited—the challenges of reclassifying tumor

verfasst von: Dr. Barbara Kiesewetter

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 4/2022

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Excerpt

Neuroendocrine neoplasms (NEN) constitute a heterogenous group of malignancies that arise from the diffuse neuroendocrine cell system [ 1]. Given the wide distribution of these cells, NEN may develop in nearly any organ but are most commonly diagnosed in the gastroenteropancreatic (GEP) tract and the lung. In addition to immunohistochemical expression of the neuroendocrine markers chromogranin A and synaptophysin, classification, prognosis and treatment is defined by the tumor proliferation rate measured by Ki-67 expression. Until recently, patients with GEP-NEN were classified either as well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors (NET) G1/2 (Ki-67 < 20%) or as aggressive neuroendocrine carcinomas (NEC) G3 (Ki-67 > 20%) [ 2]. However, following the observation that in the G3 cohort some patients present with maintained neuroendocrine morphology and a more indolent clinical behavior, the new group of NET G3 was added to the World Health Organization (WHO) classification [ 3]. Such reclassifications challenge not only diagnostic algorithms but also result in a variety of clinical questions, as in fact only scarce data on the management of NET G3 are yet available and there is currently no approved drug for NET G3. …
Vorheriger Artikel ASCO update—best of the best
Nächster Artikel ASCO update: hepatocellular and cholangiocellular carcinoma
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Metadaten
Titel
Neuroendocrine neoplasms revisited—the challenges of reclassifying tumor
verfasst von
Dr. Barbara Kiesewetter
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 4/2022
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00852-3

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 4/2022

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 4/2022 Zur Ausgabe

case report

Bilateral primary breast lymphoma in a pregnant woman: a case report and literature review

short review

ASCO 2022 update: (neo-)adjuvant treatment of colorectal cancer

short review

Challenges in integrating molecular profiles into clinical cancer care

short review

From morphology to molecular targets—the pathologist’s view in diagnosing gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine neoplasms

short review

Essential news of current guidelines: head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

editorial

ASCO update—best of the best