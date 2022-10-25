 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

24.10.2022 | short review

Pharmacokinetic drug interactions of oral anticancer drugs

verfasst von: Julia Gampenrieder Satory

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Over the past 20 years, oral anticancer drugs have increased in importance for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological diseases. Pharmacokinetic interactions with these drugs are often of clinical relevance. They can occur at the level of absorption, metabolism or excretion. The influence of food on the bioavailability of drugs—referred to as positive or negative food effect—often requires instruction of the patients about appropriate administration of oral anticancer drugs (e.g., to take a drug in the fasted state or with a meal). The absorption of tyrosine kinase inhibitors, representing weak bases, depends on the pH value in the stomach, this leading to possible interactions with treatments that alter gastric pH such as proton pump inhibitors or H2 receptor antagonists, which in individual cases can be prevented by adhering to stipulated time intervals. Since many tyrosine kinase inhibitors, but also enzyme inhibitors and antihormonal agents are metabolized via the cytochrome P450 enzyme system (mainly CYP3A4, but also CYP1A2, CYP2D6, CYP2C9, CYP2C19), interactions at the level of metabolism play a central role. In combination with moderate and potent CYP enzyme inhibitors and inducers, special caution is required. However, clinically relevant interactions may also occur in CYP-independent degradation pathways, e.g., degradation of 6‑mercaptopurine via xanthine oxidase or catabolism of fluoropyrimidines via dehydropyrimidine dehydrogenase.
Literatur
1.
2.
van Leeuwen RWF, Brundel DHS, Neef C, van Gelder T, Mathijssen RHJ, et al. Prevalence of potential drug-drug interactions in cancer patients treated with oral anticancer drugs. Br J Cancer. 2013;108(5):1071–8. CrossRef
3.
EMA Note for guidance on the investigation of drug interactions, CPMP/EWP/560/95
4.
Scripture CD, Figg WD. Drug interactions in cancer therapy. Nat Rev Cancer. 2006;6(7):546–58. CrossRef
5.
Budha NR, Frymoyer A, Smelick GS, Jin JY, et al. Drug absorption interactions between oral targeted anticancer agents and PPIs: Is pH-dependent solubility the Achilles heel of targeted therapy? Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2012;92(2):203–13. CrossRef
6.
van Leeuwen RWF, van Gelder T, Mathijssen RHJ, Jansman FGA. Drug-drug interactions with tyrosine-kinase inhibitors: a clinical perspective. Lancet Oncol. 2014;15(8):e315–e26. CrossRef
7.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Zykadia ® 150 mg hard capsules, Date of the revision of the text: 25/02/2022
8.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Bosulif ® 100 mg film-coated tablets, Date of the revision of the text: 03/05/2022
9.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Sprycel ® 20 mg film-coated tablets, Date of the revision of the text: 21/04/2022
10.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Tasigna ® 50 mg hard capsules, Date of the revision of the text: 21/07/2021
11.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Votrient ® 200 mg film-coated tablets, Date of the revision of the text: 08/11/2021
12.
van Leeuwen RWF, Jansman FGA, Hunfeld NG, Peric R, et al. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors and proton pump inhibitors: an evaluation of treatment options. Clin Pharmacokinet. 2017;56(7):683–8. CrossRef
13.
van Erp NP, Baker SD, Zandvliet AS, Ploeger BA, et al. Marginal increase of sunitinib exposure by grapefruit juice. Cancer Chemother Pharmacol. 2011;67(3):695–703. CrossRef
14.
Yin OQP, Gallagher N, Li A, Zhou W, et al. Effect of grapefruit juice on the pharmacokinetics of nilotinib in healthy participants. J Clin Pharmacol. 2010;50(2):188–94. CrossRef
15.
Teo YL, Ho HK, Chan A. Metabolism-related pharmacokinetic drug-drug interactions with tyrosin-kinase inhibitors: current understanding, challenges and recommendations. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2015;79(2):241–53. CrossRef
16.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Tyverb® 250 mg film-coated tablets, Date of the revision of the text: 07/03/2022
17.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Tarceva® 25 mg film-coated tablets, Date of the revision of the text: 18/08/2021
18.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Iressa® 250 mg film-coated tablets, Date of the revision of the text: 05/03/2021
19.
Rogala BG, Charpentier MM, Nguyen MK, Landolf KM, et al. Oral anticancer therapy: management of drug interactions. J Oncol Pract. 2019;15(2):81–90. CrossRef
20.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Puri-Nethol® 50 mg tablets, Date of the revision of the text: 01/03/2020
21.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Imurek® 50 mg film-coated tablets, Date of the revision of the text: 01/07/2021
22.
23.
Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Lonsurf® 15 mg/6,14 mg film-coated tablets, Date of the revision of the text: 13/01/2022
24.
Hall JJ, Bolina M, Chatterley T, Jamali F. Interaction between low-dose methotrexate and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, and proton pump inhibitors. Ann Pharmacother. 2017;51(2):163–78. CrossRef
25.
Oostendorp RL, Buckle T, Beijnen JH, van Tellingen O, et al. The effect of P‑gp (Mdr1a/1b), BCRP (Bcrp1) and P‑gp/BCRP inhibitors on the in vivo absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion of imatinib. Invest New Drugs. 2009;27(1):31–40. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Pharmacokinetic drug interactions of oral anticancer drugs
verfasst von
Julia Gampenrieder Satory
Publikationsdatum
24.10.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00849-y