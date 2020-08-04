Confluent abscesses in autochthonous back muscles after spinal injections

Summary

Injection therapy is a frequently used method for the treatment of subacute and chronic low back pain (LBP) despite scant evidence for its effectiveness. To date there are relatively few studies comparing this method with other treatments. Moreover, there are many possible side effects associated with injection therapies, some of which are potentially life threatening. We present the case of a 59-year-old woman admitted to the emergency department with confluent abscess formations of autochthonous back muscles and staphylococcal sepsis caused by injection therapy performed by a general practitioner for LBP. The findings of this case report emphasize a careful selection of patients for this type of treatment and a multidisciplinary approach to treatment of LBP.