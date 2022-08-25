 Skip to main content
24.08.2022 | editorial

Editorial

verfasst von: P. Mikosch, H. Kurz

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Excerpt

After 2 years of the SARS-CoV‑2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) pandemic, with the gain of broad new knowledge on this disease, public interest is still focused on SARS-CoV‑2. However, infectious diseases have had an impact on human life throughout history. Diseases like the black death, influenza, cholera, measles, smallpox, leprosy, malaria, and tuberculosis were among those that have threatened mankind. This special issue on rare infections wants to bring the broad spectrum of various infections back to mind. Rare infections remain a diagnostic and therapeutic challenge for physicians, even nowadays. The seven articles in this special issue will highlight various aspects of rare infectious diseases, addressing problems in diagnosis and treatment of these disorders. …
