02.08.2021 | images in science and medicine

Soft tissue infection as a rare cause of neonatal sepsis

Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
M.D. Martin Poryo, Annabelle Wagner, M.D. Martina Geipel, M.D., Ph.D. Sören L. Becker, M.D. Sogand Nemat, M.D., Ph.D. Sascha Meyer
Umbilical venous and peripherally inserted central venous catheters are often used in preterm infants, but complications include late-onset catheter-associated infections. Conversely, other sites of infection have to be taken into account in the case of clinical deterioration. In this Image in Science and Medicine paper, we report on a preterm infant with a rare cause of neonatal sepsis.

