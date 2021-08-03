02.08.2021 | images in science and medicine
Soft tissue infection as a rare cause of neonatal sepsis
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Umbilical venous and peripherally inserted central venous catheters are often used in preterm infants, but complications include late-onset catheter-associated infections. Conversely, other sites of infection have to be taken into account in the case of clinical deterioration. In this Image in Science and Medicine paper, we report on a preterm infant with a rare cause of neonatal sepsis.