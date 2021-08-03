Comparative study of Staphylococcus aureus from burn patients and healthcare workers in a burn center, Yazd, Iran

Summary

Healthcare workers (HCWs) are proposed as the potential source of transmission of Staphylococcus aureus to hospitalized patients, especially in burn units. This study aimed to investigate S. aureus from burn wound infections and those from the nose of HCWs in terms of antibiotic resistance, the presence of Panton–Valentine leucocidin-encoding gene ( pvl ) and the arginine catabolic mobile element (ACME), and the ability for biofilm formation. Also, the genetic diversity of isolates was assessed using staphylococcal protein A ( spa ) typing and staphylococcal cassette chromosome mec (SCC mec ) typing. Overall, regarding the studied factors, significant differences were found neither between isolates from patients and HCWs nor between methicillin-resistant and methicillin-susceptible isolates (except for multidrug resistance which was significantly higher in MRSA). The most frequent SCC mec types were type I and III. ACME- arcA was only detected in isolates from patients and similarly the presence of ACME- opp3 was the most prevalent in this group. The presence of common clonal complexes among patient isolates and more importantly between isolates from patients and HCWs is warning. The high prevalence of virulence factors, both in MRSA and MSSA, emphasizes the importance of MSSA in burn centers. Finding no significant difference in the presence of virulence-associated factors between isolates from patients and HCWs demonstrates the need to take HCWs into account as important reservoirs.