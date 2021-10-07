Checkpoint inhibitor pneumonitis: Short review of literature and case report

Summary

Immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) has fundamentally improved the treatment landscape of advanced lung cancer. Improved tolerability and encouraging duration of response in selected patients are some of the advantages of ICB over conventional cytotoxic chemotherapies. However, immune-related adverse events (irAEs) possibly affecting multiple organs pose challenges in diagnosis and management. Checkpoint inhibitor pneumonitis (CIP) is a rare but clinically highly relevant irAE that can significantly impair quality of life and can be potentially life threatening. Since its heterogeneity in clinical and radiographic presentation, diagnosis can be challenging. Treatment usually consists of discontinuing or delaying the administration of ICB. If there is no sufficient recovery with this measure, steroid therapy is indicated. Although the majority of cases improves with this therapy, steroid-refractory CIP can be a therapeutic challenge as there is currently no evidence-based standard treatment. We herein present a short review of literature and a case report of relapsing CIP under steroid treatment.