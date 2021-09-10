Immune-related hepatitis in a patient with hepatocellular carcinoma treated with nivolumab

Summary

We present a case of a male patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who developed hepatic and dermatological immune-related adverse events during treatment with the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab. We discuss relevant aspects regarding the management of immune-related hepatic adverse events, including the incidence and onset of the event, the requirement for immune-modulating medication, resuming of immunotherapy, and the association between the occurrence of immune-related adverse events and the outcome.