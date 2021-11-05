Cardiotoxicity—current recommendations of prevention and treatment

Summary

Tremendous advances in modern oncology therapies enable an increasing life expectancy of many cancer entities. Short or long-term cardiovascular side effects, however, gain importance. The current review focuses on recent recommendations for strategies of preventing and treating cardiotoxicity. A personalized assessment of the baseline risk of cardiotoxicity is recommended in all patients, without delaying the initiation of the cancer therapy. A baseline ECG, biomarkers (NT-proBNP, troponin), blood pressure and echocardiography should be obtained in all patients scheduled for potentially cardiotoxic treatments. Cardiac risk factors, e.g., coronary disease, hypertension, elevated lipids, should be promptly treated and optimized. Increased surveillance with more frequent cardiac imaging and sequential biomarker assessment during the cycles is recommended in high-risk cardiac patients. New imaging methods in echocardiography such as speckle tracking global longitudinal strain reflecting early myocardial ventricular deterioration are proposed in recent recommendations. Signs of cardiotoxicity should induce early treatment by, e.g., ACE-inhibitors, beta-blockers and/or other heart failure therapies. Immune therapies, e.g., checkpoint-inhibitors can induce cardiac events such as arrhythmias, acute coronary syndrome with plaque rupture, or myocarditis, even in negative magnetic resonance imaging or normal echocardiography findings. Troponin, BNP and ECG may help to identify these potentially deleterious side effects. Furthermore, there is a bidirectional influence of heart disease and cancer, e.g., by common inflammatory pathways. Pre-existent heart disease leads to worse prognosis in cancer, necessitating close follow-up and cardiac treatment during cancer therapy. On the other hand, cardiovascular mortality is increased after cancer survival and periodic cardiac follow-up is recommended long-term especially after chemotherapy and-or radiation.