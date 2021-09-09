08.09.2021 | review Open Access
Neoadjuvant versus adjuvant management of resectable pancreas cancer: A review of the literature
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
Neoadjuvant therapy is well-accepted in the treatment of borderline resectable and locally advanced PC, the benefit of neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with resectable disease, however, is currently not so clear. Here we provide an up date on the literature.