27.01.2022 | short review
Immunotherapy—another breakthrough in gastrointestinal malignancies
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
Immunotherapy is a breakthrough in different tumor entities. Recently, immunotherapy became an important treatment modality in gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies. In GI malignancies, immunotherapy with or without chemotherapy or targeted agents is revolutionizing the treatment landscape and our daily clinical practice. In this review, we discuss the relevance of immunotherapy in GI malignancies and provide a perspective on promising upcoming treatment strategies.