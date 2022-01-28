 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

27.01.2022 | short review

Immunotherapy—another breakthrough in gastrointestinal malignancies

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Dr. Monika Lenzi, PhD PD Dr. Thomas Winder
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Immunotherapy is a breakthrough in different tumor entities. Recently, immunotherapy became an important treatment modality in gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies. In GI malignancies, immunotherapy with or without chemotherapy or targeted agents is revolutionizing the treatment landscape and our daily clinical practice. In this review, we discuss the relevance of immunotherapy in GI malignancies and provide a perspective on promising upcoming treatment strategies.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1782.0