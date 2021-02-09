 Skip to main content
08.02.2021 | original article

Beneficial effect of ACE inhibitors on kidney function in polycythemia vera

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Ivan Krečak, Martina Morić Perić, Ivan Zekanović, Hrvoje Holik, Božena Coha, Velka Gverić-Krečak, Marko Lucijanić
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Reduced kidney function has been associated with worse clinical outcomes in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN). Statins and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE-i) have renoprotective properties and their pleiotropic effects might also affect the malignant MPN clone; however, whether concomitant use of statins and ACE‑i has a positive effect on estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) in polycythemia vera (PV) patients is currently unknown.

Methods

This multicenter retrospective study investigated effects of statins and ACE‑i on 12-month eGFR dynamics in 75 PV patients.

Results

Of the patients 25 (33.3%) had a 10% or more increase in eGFR at 12 months. Univariately, statins (55.5% vs. 16.3%; p = 0.022), ACE‑i (61% vs. 24.6%; p = 0.004), male sex (54.3%, vs. 15%; p < 0.001) and the absence of chronic kidney disease (CKD, 45.5% vs. 16.1%; p = 0.008) were statistically significantly associated with an improvement in eGFR. ACE‑i (p = 0.008), CKD (p < 0.001), male sex (p = 0.004) and higher baseline eGFR (p = 0.007) remained statistically significantly associated with an improvement in eGFR in the multivariate logistic regression model also including statins, hydroxyurea, high-risk disease, cardiovascular risk factors, chronic heart failure and baseline hematocrit.

Conclusion

The ACE‑i might have renoprotective properties in PV. Further studies are needed to elucidate whether the use of these drugs could also affect other MPN-related outcomes.

