31.05.2021 | review article

New strategies in the management of valvular heart disease

A critical appraisal on the top 10 messages of the 2020 ACC/AHA guidelines for the management of patients with valvular heart disease

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autor:
MD Gudrun Lamm
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The advent of transcatheter procedures for treatment of valvular heart disease has accelerated the pace of research in the diagnosis and treatment of heart valve disease. Rapid accumulation of novel knowledge in the field necessitates timely revisions of clinical guidelines. This paper comments on some important and novel issues addressed in the recently published American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) guidelines.

