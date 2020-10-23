 Skip to main content
22.10.2020 | original article Open Access

Considering additive effects of polypharmacy

Analysis of adverse events in geriatric patients in long-term care facilities

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Monika Lexow, Kathrin Wernecke, MD Gordian L. Schmid, MD Ralf Sultzer, PhD Professor Thilo Bertsche, PhD Susanne Schiek
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise
The authors M. Lexow and K. Wernecke contributed equally to the manuscript.
The authors T. Bertsche and S. Schiek contributed equally to the manuscript.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Potential additive effects of polypharmacy are rarely considered in adverse events of geriatric patients living in long-term care facilities. Our aim, therefore, was to identify adverse events in this setting and to assess plausible concomitant drug causes.

Methods

A cross-sectional observational study was performed in three facilities as follows: (i) adverse event identification: we structurally identified adverse events using nurses’ interviews and chart review. (ii) Analysis of the concomitantly administered drugs per patient was performed in two ways: (ii.a) a review of summary of product characteristics for listed adverse drug reactions to identify possible causing drugs and (ii.b) a causality assessment according to Naranjo algorithm.

Results

(i) We found 424 adverse events with a median of 4 per patient (range 1–14) in 103 of the 104 enrolled patients (99%). (ii.a) We identified a median of 3 drugs (range 0–11) with actually occurring adverse events listed as an adverse drug reaction in the summary of product characteristics. (ii.b) Causality was classified in 198 (46.9%) of adverse events as “doubtful,” in 218 (51.2%) as “possible,” in 7 (1.7%) as “probable,” and in 1 (0.2%) adverse event as a “definitive” cause of the administered drugs. In 340 (80.2%) of all identified adverse events several drugs simultaneously reached the highest respective Naranjo score.

Conclusion

Patients in long-term facilities frequently suffer from many adverse events. Concomitantly administered drugs have to be frequently considered as plausible causes for adverse events. These additive effects of drugs should be more focused in patient care and research.

