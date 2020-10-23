Considering additive effects of polypharmacy

Summary

Background Potential additive effects of polypharmacy are rarely considered in adverse events of geriatric patients living in long-term care facilities. Our aim, therefore, was to identify adverse events in this setting and to assess plausible concomitant drug causes.

Methods A cross-sectional observational study was performed in three facilities as follows: (i) adverse event identification: we structurally identified adverse events using nurses’ interviews and chart review. (ii) Analysis of the concomitantly administered drugs per patient was performed in two ways: (ii.a) a review of summary of product characteristics for listed adverse drug reactions to identify possible causing drugs and (ii.b) a causality assessment according to Naranjo algorithm.

Results (i) We found 424 adverse events with a median of 4 per patient (range 1–14) in 103 of the 104 enrolled patients (99%). (ii.a) We identified a median of 3 drugs (range 0–11) with actually occurring adverse events listed as an adverse drug reaction in the summary of product characteristics. (ii.b) Causality was classified in 198 (46.9%) of adverse events as “doubtful,” in 218 (51.2%) as “possible,” in 7 (1.7%) as “probable,” and in 1 (0.2%) adverse event as a “definitive” cause of the administered drugs. In 340 (80.2%) of all identified adverse events several drugs simultaneously reached the highest respective Naranjo score.