 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

15.06.2021 | images in clinical medicine Open Access

Unexpected early migration of a patent foramen ovale occluder

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Ao. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Johannes Mair, Dr. Silvana Müller, Univ-Prof. Dr. Axel Bauer
Ergänzende Inhalte
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Video online

The online version of this article contains 3 videos. The article and the videos are online available (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-021-01894-z). The videos can be found in the article back matter as “Supplementary Information”.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Without Abstract

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Zusatzmaterial
Supplementary video 1: Fluoroscopy of a vigorous “wiggle” test before release of the Occlutech® Figulla® Flex II 23/25 mm PFO occluder. The occluder remained in stable position while still being connected to the delivery system.
Supplementary video 2: Successful interventional retrieval of the embolized Occlutech® Figulla® Flex II 23/25 mm patent foramen ovale occluder through a 18 French 30 cm long femoral sheath using a 35 mm goose neck snare kit
Supplementary video 3: Transesophageal echocardiogram of a vigorous push of the Amplatzer™ 30 mm patent foramen ovale occluder. The right atrial disc migrated into the tunnel upon this vigorous push, which was also the obvious cause of the embolization of the 25/23 mm Occlutech® Figulla II® occluder.
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1481.0