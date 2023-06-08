Assessment of first language adds important information to the diagnosis of language disorders in multilingual children

The first aim is to describe linguistic evaluation results and sociodemographic parameters of the group of children sent to the counselling hour. The second aim is to assess the role of potential primary diseases in the linguistic evaluation of said children. This represents an important contribution because, to the best of our knowledge, no other data is yet available on the relationship between a potential primary disease and the linguistic evaluation result in multilingual children with a suspected LD. For children with a primary disease, the description focuses on the categorization of primary diseases and their relation to the linguistic evaluation. For children without primary disease the description focuses on sociodemographic parameters possibly predicting the linguistic result.

The goal of the present study is to present an overview of the children who visited this counselling hour between 2013 and 2020. By looking at their language, medical, sociodemographic, and psychological parameters, we aim to provide a solid basis for diagnosis and thereby to recommend the best possible support.

An evaluation of a suspected LD in multilingual children is important. A falsely ascribed LD might have far-reaching consequences for the child’s self-esteem and academic performance, while children with an actual LD need speech therapy. Unfortunately, in our clinical experience in Austria, clinical routines and psychological practice often only involve the assessment of the L2 German according to monolingual norms. However, the mere focus on the L2, and, specifically, on monolinguals as reference can lead to an overdiagnosis of LD (see also, e.g., []). Therefore, many studies on multilingual children with a focus on differentiating between typical development (TD) and LD suggest the combination of L2 measures (e.g., nonword or sentence repetition tests) with a parent questionnaire about the L1 development []. This procedure is readily applied by professionals because they do not need any knowledge of the L1. For children without any observed sensory, motor, or neurological impairment who are able and willing to cooperate in the test procedure, this combination of L2 assessment and parent questionnaires might be sufficient to establish whether their language development is typical or not (ICD-10:F80 []). Generally, the validity of parent questionnaires is debatable. Even in cases of L1 development, parent questionnaires often lead to false assessments []. In an L2 setting, many families are in a psychosocially burdening situation because of their low social status in the majority society, due to socioeconomic problems or sometimes to traumatic experiences related to their flight. In this situation, parents’ information about their children’s language development might be even less reliable. Many studies show that in order to speak of an LD, the disorder must occur in all languages and in all communication situations []. Therefore, testing in all languages must be seen as the gold standard. It allows for the classification of the language development of multilingual children in TD and LD.

For statistical analyses, the software R was used ([], version 4.0.0). First, an overall description of the group of children presented at the counselling hour is given. Second, the subsets of children with and without primary disease are described. The frequencies of the linguistic results and the values of sociodemographic parameters were calculated for all groups. To test for a correlation between the parameters gender and L1, linguistic result and L1, and linguistic result and the groups of children with and without primary disease, chi square (χ) tests of independence were calculated. For children without primary disease, additional bivariate logistic regression models were used to investigate the predictability of the linguistic result.

At the end of the second appointment, counselling for parents about the results of the linguistic evaluation takes place, that is, about the results of the language assessments interpreted within the framework of the children’s individual multilingual situation, against the background of their psychological report. See Fig.for a description of the basic prerequisites for a diagnosis of LD.

During the second appointment, the focus is on the L2 German development (Tableshows test and screening procedures []). The actual individually applied procedure always depends on the age of the child, as well as on L1/L2 experience of the child (in terms of quantity and quality of L1/L2 use), screening procedures available in L1, and on the child’s ability to participate in the respective tests.

During the first appointment, a parent interview is conducted (based on, e.g., []) as well as a description of the child’s L1 development, each with the aid of a native speaker. More detail regarding the parent interview is shown in Table, while the ideal systematic assessment of the children’s receptive and expressive L1 development is shown in Table. Normed tests and screening procedures such as [] are used.

In 2012, a counselling hour for multilingual children with suspected language disorder was established. In order to determine whether there is evidence for an LD in all of the children’s languages, the procedure of the examination typically comprises a case history and a description of their L1 and L2 proficiency. To the best of our knowledge, this counselling hour is the only institution in Austria offering a systematic L1 assessment in addition to an assessment in German. The L1 assessment is conducted by linguists together with native speakers of the respective language who are trained in medical communication. This is facilitated by medical students with L1s other than German. Results of the L1 and L2 assessment are integrated into the evaluation of the children’s development as given by the psychological report.

Next, the influence of the remaining parameters onwas analyzed. Since L1 appeared not to predict the outcome, a new model was built on the complete dataset including all L1s and excluding the factor L1. In order to test the contribution of each independent variable on the predictive power of the model, the R function drop1 was used. This function eliminates variables one-by-one and compares the models’ fit using the AIC. Removing the variableresulted in a better AIC (model including factor: AIC = 132.05, model without factor: AIC = 130.09). Removing additional variables did not result in further improvements according to the AIC selection criterion. Results of the best fitting model are shown in Table. The predictor variables with significant coefficients were, and. Children without heredity had 3.5 times higher odds of receiving the result TD than children with a known heredity, all other factors being equal. The older the children were at their first examination, the more likely they were to receive the linguistic result TD. With each one month increase in age, the odds of receiving the result TD increased by 1.0186. For the variable, in contrast, increasing age was related to lower chances for TD. Here, with each one month increase in age, the odds for the result TD decreased by 0.917.

In order to analyze the influence of different L1s on the dependent variable linguistic result , a model was built on a reduced dataset which only included the four most commonly used L1s in the present study (Turkish, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, Arabic, Russian). This decision was made because all other L1s were each spoken by fewer than 5 children without primary disease. The effect of L1 was evaluated by building a model with L1 and all other parameters as independent variables and comparing the fit of this model to one without the factor L1. Goodness of fit was evaluated using the Akaike information criterion (AIC), which is an estimate of model quality and combines the goodness of the model fit and model complexity to prevent overfitting. Results showed that the L1 did not contribute to predicting the linguistic result (model including L1: AIC = 91.87 vs. model without L1: AIC = 87.62).

In this section, we test whether and to what extent the sociodemographic parameters L1, number of languages regularly used, gender, heredity, age at first examination (in months), and age at first word production (in months) predict the result of the linguistic evaluation (TD, ICD-10:F80) in children without primary disease. To this aim, logistic regression models with the dependent variable linguistic result were calculated using the function generalized linear models (glm).

Children with a previously determined primary disease represented 53% of all children. Of these children 90% were linguistically evaluated with a CLD, and 10% received the result TD. Tableshows these results split by the different categories of primary diseases. In all groups, the number of children with CLD was higher than the number of children with TD. The highest number of children with CLD was found for ASD (100%), and for intellectual disability (97%). The lowest number of children with CLD (61%) was found for somatic diseases.

An analysis of the onset of speech production shows that 46% of all children produced first words at around 12 months of age, 33% of the children started to produce words within their second year of life, and 21% of the children produced their first words after their second birthday.

The age of the children at their first visit ranged from 1;6 to 19;0 years. An analysis of the three age groups mentioned above showed that 16% of all children were examined at an age younger than 3;6, 61% of children were examined between 3;6 and 7;6, and 23% of children were examined after the age of 7;6.

In total, 270 children were examined at the counselling hour, and 37 different L1s were assessed (Fig.). The most frequent L1s were (in order of descending frequency): Turkish, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, Arabic, Russian, and Romanian. A total of 168 children had one of these five languages as their L1. The most infrequently represented 15 languages were each spoken by only one child. 74% of the children used only one language in addition to their L2 German, 26% multilingual.

Discussion

The aim of the present study was to describe the group of multilingual children who are suspected of having an LD and are therefore sent to a specialized counselling hour. In addition to an overall description of the whole group of multilingual children who were examined, two groups of children were differentiated: one without primary disease (47% of all children) and one with primary disease (53% of all children).

22 ], whereas for children with primary disease, a prevalence of CLD of up to 20% is suggested [ 23 ]. Even though the suspected LD can be rejected for only 10% of children with primary disease, they have a wide spectrum of diseases, with some of them more strongly associated with LD than others. Since an LD is expected in many young children with ASD [ 6 ], the L1 evaluation only provides information about the pattern of the disorder [ 19 ]. Many further diseases are characterized by a high incidence of CLD (e.g., epilepsy [ 24 ]), so that the probability of confirming a CLD in the children’s L1 is high. In contrast, many somatic diseases like juvenile diabetes are not directly associated with LD. However, a general association of psychological disorders with juvenile diabetes is observed (e.g., depression, anxiety disorders, [ 25 ]), which might enhance the probability of CLD. Nevertheless, for 39% of children with somatic diseases in our study, the suspected LD could be rejected, as well as for about 20% of children with neuropediatric diseases, psychiatric diseases (except ASD and cognitive disorders), or hearing impairments. Thus, it is important to critically investigate the suspicion of an LD, despite a generally strong association between primary diseases and LD. As described above, a primary disease can often be directly or indirectly associated with CLD. In fact, our results show that a suspected LD was confirmed more often in children with primary disease (90% of these children) than in children without primary disease (38% of these children). This reflects the differences of the prevalence of LD described in the literature. For ICD-10:F80, a prevalence between 5–8% is indicated [], whereas for children with primary disease, a prevalence of CLD of up to 20% is suggested []. Even though the suspected LD can be rejected for only 10% of children with primary disease, they have a wide spectrum of diseases, with some of them more strongly associated with LD than others. Since an LD is expected in many young children with ASD [], the L1 evaluation only provides information about the pattern of the disorder []. Many further diseases are characterized by a high incidence of CLD (e.g., epilepsy []), so that the probability of confirming a CLD in the children’s L1 is high. In contrast, many somatic diseases like juvenile diabetes are not directly associated with LD. However, a general association of psychological disorders with juvenile diabetes is observed (e.g., depression, anxiety disorders, []), which might enhance the probability of CLD. Nevertheless, for 39% of children with somatic diseases in our study, the suspected LD could be rejected, as well as for about 20% of children with neuropediatric diseases, psychiatric diseases (except ASD and cognitive disorders), or hearing impairments. Thus, it is important to critically investigate the suspicion of an LD, despite a generally strong association between primary diseases and LD.

heredity of ICD-10:F80, age at first word production , and age at first examination . Children without heredity have better chances of TD than children with known heredity, which is in line with the literature (e.g., [ 26 ]). Children who produce their first words later have a higher risk of having ICD-10:F80. This result was also expected, as typically developed children mostly produce first words around 12 months, whereas children with LD often produce first words later (e.g., [ 27 ]), despite large individual variation. Results further showed that the older the children were at their first examination, the more likely they were to receive the result TD. Older children are probably more often examined as a precaution, often ordered by the school. In contrast, if younger children are sent for language assessment, there might be a higher suspicion of an LD, often noticed by the parents themselves. Significant predictors for the linguistic result for children without primary disease were, and. Children without heredity have better chances of TD than children with known heredity, which is in line with the literature (e.g., []). Children who produce their first words later have a higher risk of having ICD-10:F80. This result was also expected, as typically developed children mostly produce first words around 12 months, whereas children with LD often produce first words later (e.g., []), despite large individual variation. Results further showed that the older the children were at their first examination, the more likely they were to receive the result TD. Older children are probably more often examined as a precaution, often ordered by the school. In contrast, if younger children are sent for language assessment, there might be a higher suspicion of an LD, often noticed by the parents themselves.

28 ]. Children’s L1s were distinctly heterogeneous. The most frequent L1s were Turkish, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, Arabic, Russian, and Romanian, which roughly reflects the overall distribution of non-German L1s in Vienna [ 1 ]. Typologically, these languages differ at various linguistic levels, leading to different cross-language influences on L2 German. This variety of L1–L2 patterns is further highlighted by the many L1s that were represented with sometimes as few as one child per language. In addition, 26% of the children examined in this study are regularly exposed to more than two languages. Although this increases the possibilities of cross-language interference (L1–L2–L3) and likely reduces the amount of input in each of the languages, the number of languages spoken did not predict the number of children referred to the counselling hour (nor did it predict the linguistic results, looking at the children without primary disease). The overall distribution of linguistic results (TD, ICD-10:F80, CLD) was independent of L1 and gender. This reflects that “language development in children is remarkable for its regularity across individuals and different languages, even when the languages are quite diverse” []. Children’s L1s were distinctly heterogeneous. The most frequent L1s were Turkish, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, Arabic, Russian, and Romanian, which roughly reflects the overall distribution of non-German L1s in Vienna []. Typologically, these languages differ at various linguistic levels, leading to different cross-language influences on L2 German. This variety of L1–L2 patterns is further highlighted by the many L1s that were represented with sometimes as few as one child per language. In addition, 26% of the children examined in this study are regularly exposed to more than two languages. Although this increases the possibilities of cross-language interference (L1–L2–L3) and likely reduces the amount of input in each of the languages, the number of languages spoken did not predict the number of children referred to the counselling hour (nor did it predict the linguistic results, looking at the children without primary disease).

29 ], a large proportion of the children present at the counselling hour in temporal context with school entry. Our results show that these children are more often unwarrantedly suspected of having LD than younger children. A comprehensive language evaluation including an L1 evaluation might correct this misjudgement without further negative consequences. In Austria the majority language has a high value in the educational system. Because L2 German assessments are part of the obligatory school entrance tests [], a large proportion of the children present at the counselling hour in temporal context with school entry. Our results show that these children are more often unwarrantedly suspected of having LD than younger children. A comprehensive language evaluation including an L1 evaluation might correct this misjudgement without further negative consequences.