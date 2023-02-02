Drawing a line?—Visuo-constructive function as discriminator between healthy individuals, subjective cognitive decline, mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease and predictor of disease progress compared to a multimodal approach

The current study is a retrospective analysis of data that was obtained at the Department of Clinical Neurology of the Medical University of Vienna and was originally collected for the Vienna Conversion to Dementia Study from 2008–2017. All participants included in this study sought medical attention at the Department of Neurology at the Medical University of Vienna themselves or were referred by their primary physician. All participants had an initial neuropsychological assessment; a subgroup of participants attended a follow-up.

Based on their performance in the Neuropsychological Test Battery Vienna (NTBV) and an interview, patients were clinically diagnosed. The guidelines of Jessen et al. [] were used for identification of SCD. For MCI and HC, the Mayo clinic criteria [] were used; the NICDS-ADRDA [] criteria were applied for AD. A total of 33 participants were diagnosed as healthy controls (HC), 68 persons as SCD, 301 participants as MCI, and 220 participants were diagnosed with AD. 117 patients agreed to participate in a follow-up examination (Fig.).

Sankey diagram of patient flow between measurements. Patient numbers at the first measurement are shown on the left (AD: n = 9, MCI: n = 76, SCD: n = 15, HC: n = 17); patient numbers at follow-up are shown on the right (AD: n = 23, MCI: n = 64, SCD: n = 13, HC: n = 17). Width of bar from left to right indicates number of patients changing from one group to another between measurements (HC to HC: n = 17, SCD to SCD: 6, SCD to MCI: 9, MCI to SCD: 7, MCI to MCI: 55, MCI to AD: 14, AD to AD: 9). HC Healthy controls, SCD Subjective cognitive decline, MCI Mild cognitive impairment, AD Alzheimer’s dementia

Neurocognitive data from 622 patients (285 men and 337 women) was examined. Patients were included if aged 50 years or older, living in Austria, and presenting to the clinic for assessment of possible cognitive disorder. Individuals showing evidence of neurological or psychiatric comorbidities that might compromise cognition were excluded, as were data sets with relevant gaps. Relevant sociodemographic data on participants is shown in Table

Participants completed a clinical interview, the Neuropsychological Test Battery Vienna (NTBV) [], the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-II) [], the Wortschatz-Test (WST) [], the MMSE [], the CDT evaluated according to Sunderland [], and the VVT 3.0 Screening. The latter consists of ten items—three for drawing a clock, three for drawing two pentagons, and four for drawing cubes. It takes about 2–3 min to administer and was shown to have comparable test quality as the long version []. It can be obtained from

Statistical analysis

Statistics were conducted using SPSS® 25 (IBM, Ehningen, Germany). Sankey diagram was drawn using Plotly graphic library for Python 3.9 within PyCharm Community edition 2021.2.3 (JetBrains, Munich, Germany). Level of significance was set at α = 5%; thus, results from hypothesis testing with p ≤ 0.05, according to type I error, are denoted significant. To interpret the practical relevance of results, effect sizes were calculated where appropriate.

As the sociodemographic and the neuropsychological test values (MMSE, VVT 3.0 Screening, and CDT) were skewed in both the cross-sectional and the longitudinal data set as indicated by Kolmogorov–Smirnov test in conjunction with values of standardized skewness, nonparametric tests were used and the alternative characteristics Mdn and IQR were calculated and are reported additionally to mean and standard deviation (SD) .

Kruskal–Wallis combined with pairwise comparisons with adjusted p -levels and Jonkheere’s test for trends were used to test for differences and trends between groups. For the dichotomous variable sex, the chi-squared (χ2) test was used.

The relationships between the three tests and between the variables age and education and each of the tests were explored using Spearman’s rank correlation. Bootstrapping was administered ( n = 1000) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) are reported.

To examine the three test’s validity in diagnosis of AD, receiver operating characteristics (ROC) were calculated with AD as positive condition. The area under the curve (AUD) was determined, as were sensitivity and specificity at optimal cut-off scores determined by the Youden index (YI). Positive and negative predictive values (PPV/NPV) were determined as were positive and negative likelihood ratios (LR+/LR−). Analogous ROC analyses were calculated for the discrimination of MCI and non-MCI excluding AD patients and SCD and non-SCD excluding the groups AD and MCI from analysis. Also, ROC curves were calculated within the longitudinal sample for the three test’s ability to discriminate between stable participants and progressors, setting progress as positive condition.

Subsequently, multinominal logistic regressions were performed to assess the VVT 3.0 Screening’s, the CDT’s and the MMSE’s ability to allocated participants to all four experimental groups. Pairwise comparisons using binary logistic regressions were used to compare single groups. To minimize the alpha (α) error for conduction of multiple comparisons, results were adjusted using the Bonferroni–Holm correction. Cohen’s kappa (κ) and pseudo‑R2 (Nagelkerke) were calculated as reliability measures.

Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used to assess the differences of neuropsychological test results between measurements. As progress in only one direction was assumed, one-tailed significance was calculated.

The nonparametric Mann–Whitney U test for independent samples was used to test for differences between the participants that returned for the second measurement and those dropping out as well as to test for differences between participants whose disease had converted into a different experimental group to those who remained stable. To assess progression between test appointments, McNemar–Bowker test was used.