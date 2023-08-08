Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
neuropsychiatrie

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

07.08.2023 | original article

Anti-N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor encephalitis in adults: a systematic review and analysis

verfasst von: Yam R. Giri, MBBS, Allison Parrill, MD, Sreedevi Damodar, MD, Joshua Fogel, PhD, Nisrin Ayed, MD, Muhammad Syed, MBBS DO, Ijendu Korie, MD, Sivaranjani Ayyanar, MBBS, Christopher Typhair, MD, Seema Hashmi, MD, Bom B. Giri, MBBS

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Purpose

To analyze predictors of treatment outcome for anti-N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) encephalitis in adults.

Methods

We performed a comprehensive literature search of PubMed, PsycInfo, and OVID. We included 424 patients from case reports and case series. Demographics, anti-NMDAR antibodies, prodromal and presenting symptoms, diagnostic workup, and treatment variables were recorded. Inferential analyses were performed in the subset (n = 299) of those with known treatment outcomes. Multivariate multinomial logistic regression analysis for treatment outcome compared full recovery versus partial recovery and full recovery versus death.

Results

Treatment outcomes consisted of 34.67% full recovery (n = 147), 30.90% partial recovery (n = 131), 4.95% death (n = 21), and 29.48% unknown (n = 125). Speech/language abnormality and abnormal electroencephalogram (EEG) were each significantly associated with a higher relative risk for a full recovery. Treatment with intravenous immunoglobulin and plasmapheresis were each significantly associated with a higher relative risk for partial recovery. The analysis comparing death to full recovery found that catatonia was significantly associated with a lower relative risk for death. Increased age, orofacial dyskinesia, and no tumor removal were each significantly associated with a higher relative risk for death.

Conclusion

Increased age, orofacial dyskinesia, and no tumor removal were associated with a higher relative risk for death in anti-NMDAR encephalitis in adults. Clinicians should monitor and appropriately treat anti-NMDAR encephalitis with these findings to minimize the risk of death.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Espinola-Nadurille M, Flores-Rivera J, Rivas-Alonso V, Vargas-Cañas S, Fricchione GL, Bayliss L, Martinez-Juarez IE, Hernandez-Vanegas LE, Martinez-Hernandez R, Bautista-Gomez P, Solis-Vivanco R, Perez-Esparza R, Bustamante-Gomez PA, Restrepo-Martinez M, Ramirez-Bermudez J. Catatonia in patients with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. Psychiatry Clin Neurosci. 2019;73(9):574–80. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​pcn.​12867. CrossRefPubMed
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
de Montmollin E, Demeret S, Brulé N, Conrad M, Dailler F, Lerolle N, Navellou JC, Schwebel C, Alves M, Cour M, Engrand N, Tonnelier JM, Maury E, Ruckly S, Picard G, Rogemond V, Magalhaes É, Sharshar T, Timsit JF, Honnorat J, ENCEPHALITICA Study Group. Anti-n-methyl-d-aspartate receptor encephalitis in adult patients requiring intensive care. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2017;195(4):491–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1164/​rccm.​201603-0507OC. CrossRefPubMed
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
Nosadini M, Eyre M, Molteni E, Thomas T, Irani SR, Dalmau J, Dale RC, Lim M, Anlar B, Armangue T, Benseler S, Cellucci T, Deiva K, Gallentine W, Gombolay G, Gorman MP, Hacohen Y, Jiang Y, Lim BC, Yeshokumar AK, International NMDAR Antibody Encephalitis Consensus Group. Use and safety of immunotherapeutic management of n‑methyl-d-aspartate receptor antibody encephalitis: a meta-analysis. JAMA Neurol. 2021;78(11):1333–44. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1001/​jamaneurol.​2021.​3188. CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
Anti-N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor encephalitis in adults: a systematic review and analysis
verfasst von
Yam R. Giri, MBBS
Allison Parrill, MD
Sreedevi Damodar, MD
Joshua Fogel, PhD
Nisrin Ayed, MD
Muhammad Syed, MBBS DO
Ijendu Korie, MD
Sivaranjani Ayyanar, MBBS
Christopher Typhair, MD
Seema Hashmi, MD
Bom B. Giri, MBBS
Publikationsdatum
07.08.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie
Print ISSN: 0948-6259
Elektronische ISSN: 2194-1327
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40211-023-00478-9