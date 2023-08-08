Anzeige
07.08.2023 | original article
Anti-N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor encephalitis in adults: a systematic review and analysis
Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrieEinloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Summary
Purpose
To analyze predictors of treatment outcome for anti-N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) encephalitis in adults.
Methods
We performed a comprehensive literature search of PubMed, PsycInfo, and OVID. We included 424 patients from case reports and case series. Demographics, anti-NMDAR antibodies, prodromal and presenting symptoms, diagnostic workup, and treatment variables were recorded. Inferential analyses were performed in the subset (n = 299) of those with known treatment outcomes. Multivariate multinomial logistic regression analysis for treatment outcome compared full recovery versus partial recovery and full recovery versus death.
Results
Treatment outcomes consisted of 34.67% full recovery (n = 147), 30.90% partial recovery (n = 131), 4.95% death (n = 21), and 29.48% unknown (n = 125). Speech/language abnormality and abnormal electroencephalogram (EEG) were each significantly associated with a higher relative risk for a full recovery. Treatment with intravenous immunoglobulin and plasmapheresis were each significantly associated with a higher relative risk for partial recovery. The analysis comparing death to full recovery found that catatonia was significantly associated with a lower relative risk for death. Increased age, orofacial dyskinesia, and no tumor removal were each significantly associated with a higher relative risk for death.
Conclusion
Increased age, orofacial dyskinesia, and no tumor removal were associated with a higher relative risk for death in anti-NMDAR encephalitis in adults. Clinicians should monitor and appropriately treat anti-NMDAR encephalitis with these findings to minimize the risk of death.