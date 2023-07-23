ASH highlights 2022—multiple myeloma

Newly diagnosed multiple myeloma—patients not eligible for ASCT

first-line therapy for patients not eligible for ASCT (TNE) , both the MAIA trial [ 1 ] and the IFM 2017-03 trial [ 2 ] have been conducted. Data from MAIA were already presented during the last years’ ASH meetings; in 2022 important updates regarding long-term treatment, tolerability and quality of life (QoL) were presented. Defining the optimalfor patients, both the] and the] have been conducted. Data from MAIA were already presented during the last years’ ASH meetings; in 2022 important updates regarding long-term treatment, tolerability and quality of life (QoL) were presented.

1 ] evaluated patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). In the experimental arm, patients were treated with daratumumab/Lenalidomide/dexamethasone (D-Rd), while the comparison cohort received the then-standard therapy consisting of Lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd). The MAIA trial [] evaluated patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). In the experimental arm, patients were treated with daratumumab/Lenalidomide/dexamethasone (D-Rd), while the comparison cohort received the then-standard therapy consisting of Lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd).

In previous years, the MAIA trial was able to show that triple therapy (D-Rd) is superior to the previous standard therapy (Rd). Based on the results of the MAIA trial, the latest guidelines have already been updated and since then, triple combination therapy has become the standard induction for patients not eligible for ASCT. Now, after more than 5 years of observation, we have deep insights into the side effect profile, safety and tolerability. It is reasonable to assume that triple therapy is associated not only with an improved response but also with an increased risk of side effects. Contrary to this assumption, the D‑Rd cohort’s quality of life was significantly improved in all patients, including frail patients. Moreover, a reduction in pain symptoms and improvement of physical functioning was observed. Overall, there are no new additional safety concerns, and the results support the first-line use of D‑Rd in transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma patients, also in patients considered as frail.

IFM 2017-03 ) [ 2 ], a phase III clinical trial where the use of daratumumab and Lenalidomide (DR) versus Lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd) for the treatment of TNE, frail NDMM patients was evaluated. The comparison of Dara-Rd (as in the MAIA trial) versus steroid-sparing Dara‑R was not addressed because Dara-Rd was not a standard therapy at the baseline of this study. The International Myeloma Foundation (IFM) 2017-03 survey () [], a phase III clinical trial where the use of daratumumab and Lenalidomide (DR) versus Lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd) for the treatment of TNE, frail NDMM patients was evaluated. The comparison of Dara-Rd (as in the MAIA trial) versus steroid-sparing Dara‑R was not addressed because Dara-Rd was not a standard therapy at the baseline of this study.

But still, the data from this trial should gain insights into the importance of corticosteroids on treatment outcome and on the risk of infections when using daratumumab combined with Lenalidomide without corticosteroids. The safety data for both treatments are comparable. The DR cohort showed significantly more cases of neutropenia. There was no increased risk of infection or pneumonia. At the same time, the overall response rate (ORR) in the DR cohort was significantly higher than in the Rd cohort (ORR: 89% vs ORR: 77%). The dexamethasone-sparing regimen (DR) demonstrated deep and rapid responses as well as a favorable safety profile. It is hypothesized that the follow-up data on efficacy and safety will show further advantages of corticosteroid-sparing therapy possibly as first-line therapy.