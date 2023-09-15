American Society of Hematology meeting update

Excerpt

The speed of innovation in hematology is continuously increasing. This is reflected by the large number of excellent abstracts, posters and talks presented at annual society meetings. Last year’s Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) also provided a considerable number of novelties ranging from preclinical studies to randomized practice-changing phase 3 clinical trials. As a lucid example for the latter, the Triangle trial performed by the European Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Network was presented as No. 1 abstract during the plenary session at ASH 2022 by Martin Dreyling. This study changed standards and sets the benchmark for future management of MCL in younger stem cell (SC)-eligible MCL patients []. Moreover, the use of immunotherapy concepts, such as T cell engager or BiTEs as well as CAR T cells are revolutionizing the field of lymphoma treatment concepts []. This also holds true for multiple myeloma, in which BCMA-targeting BiTES as well as CAR T cells are substantially advancing the field []. In myeloma, the most critical question is how to appropriately sequence available compounds as well as how to adopt concepts to rational risk-tailored approaches, in particular in high- and ultrahigh-risk patients. In myeloid disease, the novel WHO and ICC classification of MDS and AML was heavily and also controversially discussed []. From a clinical perspective, the most important studies in AML came from the German SAL group. This study highlights that in patients failing induction with r/r AML, salvage therapy is not superior prior to allogeneic SCT as compared to a disease control strategy []. Even though many centers in this situation would now apply Ven-Aza as alternative salvage strategy, the value of this approach compared to a mere disease control strategy and direct procedure to allo-SCT remains elusive. …