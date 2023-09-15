Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 3/2023

01.09.2023 | editorial

American Society of Hematology meeting update

verfasst von: Prof. Dr. Dominik Wolf

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 3/2023

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

The speed of innovation in hematology is continuously increasing. This is reflected by the large number of excellent abstracts, posters and talks presented at annual society meetings. Last year’s Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) also provided a considerable number of novelties ranging from preclinical studies to randomized practice-changing phase 3 clinical trials. As a lucid example for the latter, the Triangle trial performed by the European Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Network was presented as No. 1 abstract during the plenary session at ASH 2022 by Martin Dreyling. This study changed standards and sets the benchmark for future management of MCL in younger stem cell (SC)-eligible MCL patients [ 1]. Moreover, the use of immunotherapy concepts, such as T cell engager or BiTEs as well as CAR T cells are revolutionizing the field of lymphoma treatment concepts [ 2]. This also holds true for multiple myeloma, in which BCMA-targeting BiTES as well as CAR T cells are substantially advancing the field [ 3]. In myeloma, the most critical question is how to appropriately sequence available compounds as well as how to adopt concepts to rational risk-tailored approaches, in particular in high- and ultrahigh-risk patients. In myeloid disease, the novel WHO and ICC classification of MDS and AML was heavily and also controversially discussed [ 4]. From a clinical perspective, the most important studies in AML came from the German SAL group. This study highlights that in patients failing induction with r/r AML, salvage therapy is not superior prior to allogeneic SCT as compared to a disease control strategy [ 5]. Even though many centers in this situation would now apply Ven-Aza as alternative salvage strategy, the value of this approach compared to a mere disease control strategy and direct procedure to allo-SCT remains elusive. …
Nächster Artikel Head and neck cancer revisited
Literatur
1.
Dreyling M, Doorduijn JK, Gine E, Jerkeman M, Walewski J, Hutchings M, et al. Efficacy and safety of ibrutinib combined with standard first-line treatment or as substitute for autologous stem cell transplantation in younger patients with mantle cell lymphoma: Results from the Randomized Triangle Trial By the European MCL Network. Blood 2022;140(Supplement 1):1–3; https://​doi.​org/​10.​1182/​blood-2022-163018
2.
3.
4.
5.
Metadaten
Titel
American Society of Hematology meeting update
verfasst von
Prof. Dr. Dominik Wolf
Publikationsdatum
01.09.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 3/2023
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00911-3

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 3/2023

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 3/2023 Zur Ausgabe

editorial

Head and neck cancer revisited

short review

How the long-term follow-up is organized in young adult survivors of childhood cancer

short review

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma

review

ASH 2022—new developments in acute myeloid leukemia

leading article

Emerging molecular drugs for the treatment of gastroesophageal tumors

short review

Lipid nanoparticles in the treatment of lung cancer—hype or hope?