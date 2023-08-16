FlASHback—personal highlights regarding myelodysplastic syndrome from the 2022 ASH meeting

At ASH 2021, the long-awaited Molecular International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS-M) was presented and full publication immediately followed []. In 2022 this was the topic of numerous abstracts dealing with the validation and prognostic ability of this score in real-world cohorts among others from Europe [] and the US []. It can be concluded that the IPSS‑M improves the prognostic accuracy for progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) when compared to the IPSS‑R (R: revised), allowing optimized therapeutic decision making. According to one study, the IPSS‑M also improved posttransplant outcome prediction (survival and prediction of relapse []). The latter observation highlights that the IPSS‑M is potentially a better tool for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) candidate selection. In a broader context, this observation targets the following question: what to do with patients who are classified as lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) according to the IPSS‑R but higher-risk MDS (HR-MDS) according to the IPSS‑M. In the original publication, the majority of reclassified patients were up-staged, but management of up-staged patients remains unclear []. Although evidence and survival data from prospective trials are currently lacking, one may consider more intensive therapy regimens for up-staged patients, including potentially curative treatment strategies with induction therapy and consolidating HSCT. Limitations of the IPSS‑M from a global view include lack of resources and highly complex analyses.