memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 3/2023

01.09.2023 | editorial

Head and neck cancer revisited

verfasst von: Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Thorsten Füreder

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 3/2023

Head and neck cancer (HNC) is a heterogenous disease involving multiple anatomical subsites such as the oral cavity, pharynx, and larynx. While incidence rates have been increasing during the last few decades, HNC remains the seventh most common cancer resulting in approximately 325,000 annual deaths globally [ 1]. Well-recognized risk factors for the development of HNC include alcohol consumption, smoking tobacco products, betel nut chewing, human papilloma virus (HPV), and Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) infections. …
