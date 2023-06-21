Anzeige
20.06.2023 | review
ASH 2022—new developments in acute myeloid leukemia
Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
Recent years have provided progress for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients by translating insights from basic research on AML biology into new drugs and concepts. The latest developments presented at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) are covered in this review, including discussion of new classifications, treatment of elderly unfit patients, and new approaches towards allogeneic transplantation.