Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

02.08.2023 | short review

Aggressive B cell lymphomas—highlights from ASH 2022

verfasst von: Michael Panny

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

The treatment landscape of aggressive B cell lymphomas has changed substantially in recent years. Several therapeutic agents changed the dogma of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) as a one shot cancer. CD-19-targeted CART cell therapy, CD79b-targeted antibody drug conjugate polatuzumab vedotin, and CD 19 antibody tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide are approved in relapsed/refractory (r/r) disease. Recently the bispecific CD20/CD3 antibody glofitamab received approval for third-line therapy and approval for other CD20/CD3 bispecific antibodies is expected soon. This short review is a personal selection of the clinically most relevant abstracts besides CART therapy regarding aggressive B cell lymphomas presented at the 2022 ASH meeting in San Diego.
Literatur
1.
Illerhaus G et al. Effects on survival of non-myeloablative chemoimmunotherapy compared to high-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplantation (HDC-ASCT) as consolidation therapy in patients with primary cns lymphoma - results of an international randomized phase III trial (MATRix/IELSG43). Blood. 2022;140(suppl 2):LBA-3.
2.
Topp MS, et al. Glofitamab plus R‑CHOP induces high response rates and a favorable safety profile in patients with previously untreated diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (DLBCL): results from a phase Ib study. ASH 2022 abstract, Vol. 777. 2022.
3.
Abrisqueta P, et al. Subcutaneous Epcoritamab + R‑Dhax/C in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma eligible for autologous stem cell transplant: updated phase 1/2 results. ASH 2022 abstract, Vol. 443. 2022.
4.
Won-Seog K, et al. Odronextamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (DLBCL): results from a prespecified analysis of the pivotal phase II study ELM‑2. ASH 2022 Abtract, Vol. 444. 2022.
5.
Dickinson MJ, et al. Glofitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma. N Engl J Med. 2022;387(24):2220–31. CrossRefPubMed
6.
Hutchings M, et al. Relapse is uncommon in patients with large B‑cell lymphoma who are in complete remission at the end of fixed-course Glofitamab treatment. ASH 2022 Abstract, Vol. 441. 2022.
7.
Kater AP, et al. Subcutaneous Epcoritamab in patients with richter’s syndrome: early results from phase 1b/2 trial (EPCORE CLL-1). ASH 2022 abstract, Vol. 348. 2022.
8.
Duell J, et al. Five-year efficacy and safety of tafasitamab in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL: Final results from the phase II L‑MIND study. AACR 2023 abstract, Vol. CT022. 2023.
9.
Qualls D, et al. Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide in relapsed/refractory large B cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL): real world outcomes in a multicenter retrospective study. ASH 2022 abstract, Vol. 323. 2022.
Metadaten
Titel
Aggressive B cell lymphomas—highlights from ASH 2022
verfasst von
Michael Panny
Publikationsdatum
02.08.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00908-y