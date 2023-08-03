Aggressive B cell lymphomas—highlights from ASH 2022

Summary

The treatment landscape of aggressive B cell lymphomas has changed substantially in recent years. Several therapeutic agents changed the dogma of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) as a one shot cancer. CD-19-targeted CART cell therapy, CD79b-targeted antibody drug conjugate polatuzumab vedotin, and CD 19 antibody tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide are approved in relapsed/refractory (r/r) disease. Recently the bispecific CD20/CD3 antibody glofitamab received approval for third-line therapy and approval for other CD20/CD3 bispecific antibodies is expected soon. This short review is a personal selection of the clinically most relevant abstracts besides CART therapy regarding aggressive B cell lymphomas presented at the 2022 ASH meeting in San Diego.