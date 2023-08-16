Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

15.08.2023 | short review

Late complications after oncological therapy

Cancer survivorship and oncological rehabilitation

verfasst von: Prim. Dr. Marco Hassler

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

This turns our attention and efforts in the after-cancer situation to the maintaining of everyday function and independency, supporting the participation in everydays life and especially the return to work.Oncological in- and outpatient rehabilitation include strength and resistance training, gymnastics, physio- and occupational therapy, psychological treatment, dietary and social councelling and can improve all domains of health related quality of life with the largest differences in fatigue, pain and appetite loss. Nevertheless the scores of patients after rehabilitation remain significantly worse than those of the general population, showing the need for further supporting patients in a longtime manner.
Literatur
1.
Mehnert A. One in two cancer patients is significantly distressed: Prevalence and indicators of distress. Psychooncology. 2018;27(1):75–82. CrossRefPubMed
2.
Mehnert A. Psychological comorbidity and health-related quality of life and its association with awareness, utilization, and need for psychosocial support in a cancer register-based sample of long-term breast cancer survivors. J Psychosom Res. 2008;64(4):383–91. CrossRefPubMed
3.
Cramp F, Daniel J. Exercise for the management of cancer-related fatigue in adults. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2008;16(2):CD6145.
4.
Vogelzang NJ, Breitbart W, Cella D, et al. Patient, caregiver, and oncologist perceptions of cancer-related fatigue: results of a tripart assessment survey. Semin Hematol. 1997;34(suppl 2):4–12. PubMed
5.
Groenvold M. Psychological distress and fatigue predicted recurrence and survival in primary breast cancer patients. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2007;105(2):209–19. CrossRefPubMed
6.
Hladschik-Kermer B. Patients and staff perceptions of cancer patients’ quality of life. Eur J Oncol Nurs. 2013;17(1):70–4. CrossRefPubMed
7.
Weaver KE. Mental and physical health-related quality of life among U.S. cancer survivors: population estimates from the 2010 National Health Interview Survey. Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev. 2012;21(11):2108–17. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
8.
Banks E. Is psychological distress in people living with cancer related to the fact of diagnosis, current treatment or level of disability? Findings from a large Australian study. Med J Aust. 2010;193(S5):S62–S7. CrossRefPubMed
9.
Riedl D. Improvement of quality of life and psychological distress after inpatient cancer rehabilitation: Results of a longitudinal observational study. Wien Klin Wochenschr. 2017;129(19):692–701. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
10.
Ferreira AR. Differential impact of endocrine therapy and chemotherapy on quality of life of breast cancer survivors: a prospective patient-reported outcomes analysis. Ann Oncol. 2019;30(11):1784–1179. CrossRefPubMed
11.
Campbell KL. Exercise guidelines for cancer survivors: consensus statement from international multidisciplinary roundtable. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2019;51(11):2375–90. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
Reif K. A patient education program is effective in reducing cancer-related fatigue: a multi-centre randomised two-group waiting-list controlled intervention trial. Eur J Oncol Nurs. 2013;17(2):204–13. CrossRefPubMed
13.
Metadaten
Titel
Late complications after oncological therapy
Cancer survivorship and oncological rehabilitation
verfasst von
Prim. Dr. Marco Hassler
Publikationsdatum
15.08.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00910-4