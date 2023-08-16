Late complications after oncological therapy

Summary

This turns our attention and efforts in the after-cancer situation to the maintaining of everyday function and independency, supporting the participation in everydays life and especially the return to work.Oncological in- and outpatient rehabilitation include strength and resistance training, gymnastics, physio- and occupational therapy, psychological treatment, dietary and social councelling and can improve all domains of health related quality of life with the largest differences in fatigue, pain and appetite loss. Nevertheless the scores of patients after rehabilitation remain significantly worse than those of the general population, showing the need for further supporting patients in a longtime manner.