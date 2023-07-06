Skip to main content
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

05.07.2023 | case report

Hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, revealed by fever of unknown origin

verfasst von: Kaoutar Meliani, Noufissa Alami Dribi, Widad Rhandour, Afaf Amarti Riffi, Zineb Khammar, Rhyzlane Berrady

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

The unusual peripheral lymphoma known as hepatosplenic T‑cell lymphoma (HSTCL) is a rare hematologic cancer. In this report, we discuss a case of HSTCL with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis that was discovered due to a prolonged fever in a 27-year-old woman with no prior medical history. Infectious and autoimmune diseases were ruled out during the etiological review. Histopathological analysis of the bone marrow revealed hemophagocytosis. A diagnostic splenectomy was performed after the patient’s clinical condition worsened, showing no response to corticosteroids, and notable splenomegaly and hepatomegaly were observed on the positron emission tomography (PET) scan. The diagnosis of HSTCL was confirmed through pathological examination of the surgical specimens. In addition, a complementary genetic analysis revealed a gamma-delta T‑cell lymphoma. Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis remains a diagnostic and therapeutic challenge, and physicians should always consider the possibility of an underlying hematologic disorder. Our case highlights the difficulties in diagnosing HSTCL due to the various possible causes of prolonged fever of unknown origin, as well as the nonspecific clinical presentation and the absence of peripheral lymphadenopathy. Our report discusses a new case of HSTCL associated with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis to raise awareness among physicians about this rare entity. This association can be confusing and may lead to delays in diagnosis and thus worsening prognosis.
Metadaten
Titel
Hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, revealed by fever of unknown origin
verfasst von
Kaoutar Meliani
Noufissa Alami Dribi
Widad Rhandour
Afaf Amarti Riffi
Zineb Khammar
Rhyzlane Berrady
Publikationsdatum
05.07.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00897-y