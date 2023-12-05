Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 4/2023

01.12.2023 | editorial

ASCO 2023—partnering with patients: the cornerstone of cancer care and research

verfasst von: Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Gabriel Rinnerthaler

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 4/2023

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

For the 2023 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), over 250 abstracts were finally selected for oral presentations, and over 2000 abstracts for poster presentation. To spread this enormous gain of knowledge, new ways of information exchange have become increasingly important. With webcasts and news tickers, presentations at international congresses can be followed in realtime from at home. Furthermore, continuing medical education events and published reviews illuminate the presented data from different perspectives. In this special edition, Austrian experts summarize the important and most clinically relevant data from this year’s ASCO. …
Vorheriger Artikel Editorial
Nächster Artikel HER2 in focus—gastric cancer
Literatur
1.
2.
Winder T, Reimann P. Essential news from ASCO 2023 in primary resectable and advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. 2023in;16(3). DOI.
3.
4.
Metadaten
Titel
ASCO 2023—partnering with patients: the cornerstone of cancer care and research
verfasst von
Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Gabriel Rinnerthaler
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 4/2023
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00930-0

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 4/2023

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 4/2023 Zur Ausgabe

short review

Management of malignant hypercalcemia in cancer patients—a short review

editorial

Prostate cancer special—part 1

short review

Imaging and therapy targeting PSMA receptors for enhanced vision and precise treatment

short review

ASCO update—hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocellular carcinoma

short review

Second-line treatment of HER2-positive advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma

comment

Comment to Smith MR, Hussain M, Saad F et al. (2022, N Engl J Med) Darolutamide and survival in metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer