03.11.2023 | short review
Management of malignant hypercalcemia in cancer patients—a short review
Summary
Hypercalcemia of malignancy (HCM) can be the first symptom leading to diagnosis and initiation of treatment in cancer patients. This short review presents a real-life case, discusses its validity in light of recent recommendations and guidelines, and ultimately aims to give a comprehensive overview how to treat and avoid common pitfalls in HCM.