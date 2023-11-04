Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

03.11.2023 | short review

Management of malignant hypercalcemia in cancer patients—a short review

verfasst von: Clemens Petrasch, MD, Petra Marics, Thomas Spanberger

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Hypercalcemia of malignancy (HCM) can be the first symptom leading to diagnosis and initiation of treatment in cancer patients. This short review presents a real-life case, discusses its validity in light of recent recommendations and guidelines, and ultimately aims to give a comprehensive overview how to treat and avoid common pitfalls in HCM.
Literatur
1.
Al-Batran SE, Hartmann JT, Hofheinz R, Homann N, Rethwisch V, Probst S, Stoehlmacher J, Clemens MR, Mahlberg R, Fritz M, Seipelt G, Sievert M, Pauligk C, Atmaca A, Jäger E. Biweekly fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel (FLOT) for patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the stomach or esophagogastric junction: a phase II trial of the Arbeitsgemeinschaft Internistische Onkologie. Ann Oncol. 2008;19(11):1882–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​annonc/​mdn403. CrossRefPubMed
2.
Wang-Gillam A, Li CP, Bodoky G, Dean A, Shan YS, Jameson G, Macarulla T, Lee KH, Cunningham D, Blanc JF, Hubner RA, Chiu CF, Schwartsmann G, Siveke JT, Braiteh F, Moyo V, Belanger B, Dhindsa N, Bayever E, Von Hoff DD, Chen LT, NAPOLI‑1 Study Group. Nanoliposomal irinotecan with fluorouracil and folinic acid in metastatic pancreatic cancer after previous gemcitabine-based therapy (NAPOLI-1): a global, randomised, open-label, phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2016;387(10018):545–57. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S0140-6736(15)00986-1. Erratum in: Lancet. 2016 Feb 6;387(10018):536. CrossRefPubMed
3.
Burris HA 3rd, Moore MJ, Andersen J, Green MR, Rothenberg ML, Modiano MR, Cripps MC, Portenoy RK, Storniolo AM, Tarassoff P, Nelson R, Dorr FA, Stephens CD, Von Hoff DD. Improvements in survival and clinical benefit with gemcitabine as first-line therapy for patients with advanced pancreas cancer: a randomized trial. J Clin Oncol. 1997;15(6):2403–13. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1200/​JCO.​1997.​15.​6.​2403. CrossRefPubMed
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Chevallier B, Peyron R, Basuyau JP, Bastit P, Comoz M. Calcitonine humaine dans les hypercalcémies néoplasiques. Résultats d’un essai prospectif randomisé [Human calcitonin in neoplastic hypercalcemia. Results of a prospective randomized trial]. Presse Med. 1988;17(45):2375–7. French. PubMed
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Seymour JF, Gagel RF. Calcitriol: the major humoral mediator of hypercalcemia in Hodgkin’s disease and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas. Blood. 1993;82(5):1383–94. CrossRefPubMed
21.
Metadaten
Titel
Management of malignant hypercalcemia in cancer patients—a short review
verfasst von
Clemens Petrasch, MD
Petra Marics
Thomas Spanberger
Publikationsdatum
03.11.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-023-00919-9